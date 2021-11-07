CDC lies again–it will now try to impose universal Hepatitis B vaccination of adults!

The criminals at CDC began 30 years ago to appropriately target iv drug abusers, sex workers and others with a high risk of Hepatitis B to be vaccinated. There were not enough takers, according to CDC, so the public health officials set their sites on newborns, aimed and fired.

Hepatitis B is a viral disease transmitted via intercourse, iv drugs, or from mother to baby. All mothers are supposed to be tested for it during pregnancy, and less than 1% are positive. Mothers and their newborns who test positive are treated for it with vaccinations and immune globulin.

But that did not suffice for the science-light, pharma-heavy CDC. So some dim bulb decided that ALL newborns should be vaccinated for hepatitis B, within a few hours after birth. This practice was never shown to be safe, but it pleased public health officials, who could impose the vaccinations on babies while their moms were still recovering and dopey from the birth, the babies were stuck in a hospital, and the newborns were basically chickens to be plucked.

No one ever explained why newborns whose moms were negative needed to be protected from a disease that only affected those with more than one sex partner (primarily gay men) and those using dirty needles. But the CDC decided this was a great way to get everyone vaccinated, and it would protect those newborns when they did become old enough for sex and needles.

A bell should have gone off when it turned out their immunity waned after a few years–even though those poor infants had suffered 3 doses of a vaccine they had no need for, starting in the first moments of life. But the dim bulbs at CDC ignored it.

The thing is, rates of Hepatitis B in the US are low. They are high in east Asia, but the US is not east Asia. Rates have fallen since vaccine has been available over the past 30 years.

If you look at CDC’s Figure 2.5 below you will see that reported new Hepatitis B cases are 1 per 100,000 per year in women, and 1.5 per 100,000 in men in 2018, the last year for which CDC provides data.

Elsewhere CDC says,

In 2018, a total of 3,322 cases of acute hepatitis B were reported to CDC, for an overall incidence rate of 1.0 cases per 100,000 population. The rate of reported acute HBV infections declined approximately 90% since recommendations for HepB vaccination were first issued, from 9.6 cases per 100,000 population in 1982 to 1.0 cases per 100,000 population in 2018.

So why in heaven’s name would CDC want to start vaccinating everyone when rates are very low and have fallen dramatically? However…

On Wednesday November 3, CDC briefed its supine advisory committee on the imaginary need for hepatitis vaccines. CDC briefers are trained to scare the pants off you to get the votes they want. Here is what was said:

CDC medical officer Mark K. Weng, MD, MSc, FAAP, who leads the ACIP’s hepatitis vaccines work group, presented data on the importance of vaccinating adults against HBV. “In the U.S. every year, there are 20,700 estimated acute hepatitis B infections, and over $1 billion dollars spent on hepatitis B-related hospitalizations,” Weng said. “There are almost two million people estimated to be living with chronic hepatitis B in the U.S., of whom there’s a [15% to 25%] risk of premature death from cirrhosis or liver cancer.”

How did he get these deadly numbers? Well, CDC claimed that only about one tenth of the cases get reported, that is how. CDC used its dubious estimates to claim cases were ten times greater than reported–something they never claimed before. How do they know this? They never tell. They can’t give us a number to multiply the VAERS reports by to find out the rate of adverse vaccine events, but they are quick to come up with a magic multiplier when they want new vaccine programs to be approved.

What happened? The ACIP sleepwalkers voted to vaccinate all adults for hepatitis B–even those who are monogamous and don’t take any drugs. Why? Because they can, and they get pharma contracts when the advisory committee members behave.

So, this is what is next. Get ready to fight against more mandates. The elites are making war on us.

ACIP recommends universal hepatitis B vaccination for adults aged 19 to 59 years