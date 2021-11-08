CDC Director, Walensky, treats LA Senator with contempt for asking simple questions
By Meryl Nass, MD | November 7, 2021
Physician Senator Cassidy asked Rochelle Walensky a few questions the other day. It was remarkable what she did not know or would not answer.
1. How many CDC employees are vaccinated? A: We are educating them.
2. How many CDC emplyees are working from home? He thought 75%? A: I don’t have that information.
3. Do you see empty desks as you walk down the halls? A: She changed the subject.
4. Teachers are back in school teaching. CDC employees, with the best PPE and vaccinations should be back working. Don’t they trust these protections? A: Subject change.
5. Why haven’t you done a prospective study to look into the value of immunity in the recovered? (He asked this at least 3 times.). She tap danced as fast as she could away from an answer.
https://rumble.com/voq7dn-what-percent-of-cdc-employees-are-vaccinated-cassidy-grills-walensky-at-sen.html
Can a person in “authority” in the USA, get away with “Blather”, when asked questions about serious health issues?
The Covid emergency has been with us now for about 22 months, and given the “seriousness” of the matter, and the massive effect it has had on multi-millions of people, around the World, those answers are totally unacceptable.
You would expect those answers from someone wearing a Clown suit……….
Kick her ‘ASS’, OUT………
