Athletes Around the World are Dropping Like Flies with Heart Problems

View this video on Bitchute or Rumble.

COVID Vaccines Falling Like Dominoes…Unsafe, Ineffective. Naïve To Think It All Could Be Rushed

By P Gosselin – No Tricks Zone – 10. November 2021

Over 95% effective and safe, so insisted vaccine manufacturers, government agencies and mainstream media. Everyone should get out and take the jabs so life could get back to normal. Those who expressed doubts and warnings were immediately branded crackpots and banned by social media.

Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla even said that people who spread disinformation about (against) coronavirus vaccines were “criminals.”

But while the US and much of the media continue to pretend that the vaccines are safe, more and more countries across Europe are advising or even banning the use of certain types for certain age groups due to “cardiovascular side effects”, which have been occurring at an unusual frequency. … continue

