HOW IS THIS A THING? 3RD OF NOVEMBER 2021
Computing Forever
Support my work here: https://computingforever.com/donate/
Support my work on Subscribe Star: https://www.subscribestar.com/dave-cullen
Follow me on Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/hybM74uIHJKf/
Sources: https://computingforever.com/2021/11/03/how-is-this-a-thing-3rd-of-november-2021/
http://www.computingforever.com
KEEP UP ON SOCIAL MEDIA:
Gab: https://gab.ai/DaveCullen
Subscribe on Gab TV: https://tv.gab.com/channel/DaveCullen
Minds.com: https://www.minds.com/davecullen
Subscribe on Odysee: https://odysee.com/@ComputingForever
This video contains some videos and images sourced from pixabay.com below:
https://pixabay.com/videos/planet-earth-world-planets-2118/
https://pixabay.com/videos/bokeh-lights-particles-background-55859/
https://pixabay.com/videos/galaxy-space-particles-background-4977/
https://pixabay.com/videos/future-orange-internet-www-web-2319/
https://pixabay.com/videos/forest-aerial-view-nature-18534/
https://pixabay.com/videos/crocus-early-bloomer-insect-bees-22865/
https://pixabay.com/videos/forest-trees-river-pond-lake-50746/
https://pixabay.com/videos/abstract-plexus-dark-geometric-47713/
https://pixabay.com/videos/network-connect-internet-abstract-45961/
https://pixabay.com/videos/ink-abstract-motion-blue-shaggy-26962/
https://pixabay.com/videos/australia-map-geography-earth-30089/
https://pixabay.com/photos/syringe-vaccine-medical-needle-5904302/
https://pixabay.com/videos/earth-globe-country-africa-asia-1393/
No comments yet.
Leave a Reply