Aletho News

ΑΛΗΘΩΣ

SAN DIEGO COUNTY BOARD OF SUPERVISORS MEETING – Dr. Scot Youngblood defends the science

Dr. Scot Youngblood spoke to the San Diego county Board of Supervisors on November 2, using the CDC and Pfizer data to show the vaccine provides no net benefit.

November 14, 2021 - Posted by | Science and Pseudo-Science, Video | , ,

No comments yet.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

« Previous |