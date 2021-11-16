‘Enron – The Biggest Fraud in History’ (2019)
21st Century Wire | SUNDAY SCREENING
It was the ultimate corporate criminal operation, and its legacy continues to this day. In this brief documentary, you will see how the Enron story has led to the energy price crisis we are seeing today. At the time, over $60 billion was being scammed away from the public, making it the biggest fraud in history back then. Although the company was shut down, the dodgy system of financializing our power grids and exposing the market to rapacious speculators by creating exotic instruments like energy derivatives continues to this day – and is one of the reasons for the rapid increase in our gas and electric bills over the years. That’s right: most people are completely unaware that we are still paying into a system which continually gouges regular working and middle class people – a system that was designed by the crooks at Enron.
Share this:
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- More
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
Related
November 16, 2021 - Posted by aletho | Corruption, Deception, Timeless or most popular, Video | United States
No comments yet.
This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.
Featured Video
The 1964 Coup in Brazil
For more videos go to the Aletho News – Video Category
or go to
Aletho News Archives – Video-Images
From the Archives
What Vaccine Trials?
The most important phase of CV-19 vaccine trials has barely begun, let alone been completed
By Iain Davis | OffGuardian | January 3, 2021
COVID 19 vaccine trials appear to have caused some confusion. Hopefully, this article might help clear things up a bit. People genuinely appear to believe that the COVID 19 vaccines have undergone clinical trials and have been proven to be both safe and effective. That belief is simply wrong.
The main point is this. If you decide to have Pfizer and BioNTechs experimental mRNA-based BNT162b2 (BNT) vaccine, or any other claimed COVID 19 vaccine for that matter, you are a test subject in a drug trial. … continue
Blog Roll
-
Visits Since December 2009
- 5,176,366 hits
Looking for something?
Archives
Calendar
CategoriesAletho News Book Review Civil Liberties Corruption Deception Economics Environmentalism Ethnic Cleansing, Racism, Zionism Fake News False Flag Terrorism Full Spectrum Dominance Illegal Occupation Mainstream Media, Warmongering Militarism Progressive Hypocrite Russophobia Science and Pseudo-Science Solidarity and Activism Subjugation - Torture Supremacism, Social Darwinism Timeless or most popular Video War Crimes Wars for Israel
Tags9/11 Afghanistan Africa AIPAC al-Qaeda Argentina Australia BBC Benjamin Netanyahu Brazil Canada Central Intelligence Agency China CIA CNN Colombia Covid-19 COVID-19 Vaccine Da’esh Donald Trump Egypt European Union Facebook FBI France Gaza Germany Google Hamas Hebron Hezbollah Hillary Clinton Human rights India Iran Iraq ISIS Israel Israeli settlement Japan Jerusalem Joe Biden John Kerry Korea Latin America Lebanon Libya Middle East National Security Agency NATO New York Times North Korea NSA Obama Pakistan Palestine Qatar Russia Sanctions against Iran Saudi Arabia Syria The Guardian Turkey Twitter UAE UK Ukraine United Nations United States USA Venezuela Washington Post West Bank Yemen Zionism
Recent Comments
papasha408 on Why have we doctors been … redracam on False imagery and data hallmar… brianharryaustralia on Why have we doctors been … papasha408 on Why have we doctors been … gepay on Long Covid doesn’t exist… brianharryaustralia on Cops probe school board head o… lex on Governor Grewsome re-emerges 5 dancing shlomos on CDC Redefined Vaccine to Suppo… Leland Roth on Jack Ruby: Israel’s Smok… Susan Patricia Sheph… on SAN DIEGO COUNTY BOARD OF SUPE… kingedward1wasright1… on Jack Ruby: Israel’s Smok… planetsheeple on Jack Ruby: Israel’s Smok…
Aletho News
- ‘Enron – The Biggest Fraud in History’ (2019) November 16, 2021
- U.S. Terrorism 101: The Bert Sacks Story November 16, 2021
- 29,934 Deaths 2,804,900 Injuries Following COVID Shots in European Database of Adverse Reactions November 15, 2021
- False imagery and data hallmarks of COP26 November 15, 2021
- Why have we doctors been silent? November 15, 2021
- Here’s the real reason Comirnaty is not available November 15, 2021
- The Geniuses Are Locking Down Again November 15, 2021
- Negative Vaccine Effectiveness Isn’t a New Phenomenon – it Turned Up in the Swine Flu Vaccine November 15, 2021
- The 1964 Coup in Brazil November 15, 2021
- Long Covid doesn’t exist, volume one zillion November 15, 2021
- Cops probe school board head over eerie ‘dossier’ on parents November 15, 2021
- NIH Conflicted Internally Over Vaccine Mandates November 14, 2021
- How much does vaccine efficacy drop over 6 months? The VA and CDC duke it out November 14, 2021
- CDC Redefined Vaccine to Support Deficient Fake Vaccines Sold by Drug Companies November 14, 2021
- Biden Regime War on Humanity with Mass Destruction in Mind November 14, 2021
- SAN DIEGO COUNTY BOARD OF SUPERVISORS MEETING – Dr. Scot Youngblood defends the science November 14, 2021
- Welsh Government can’t provide any evidence for vaccine passport effectiveness November 14, 2021
- New VAERS analysis reveals hundreds of serious adverse events that the CDC and FDA never told us about November 14, 2021
OffGuardian
- WATCH: “There is a Direct Link Between JFK, 9/11 & Covid-19” November 15, 2021
- Saving Capitalism or Saving the Planet? November 15, 2021
- This Week in the New Normal #11 November 14, 2021
Richie Allen
- Is Social Media Causing Tics In Teenagers? November 16, 2021
- Irish Will Be “Strongly Advised” To Work From Home November 16, 2021
- Johnson: “Have Your Jabs & Boosters Or Have Restrictions” November 15, 2021
- Companies In Latvia Can Now Fire Unvaccinated Employees November 15, 2021
Consent Factory
- (New Normal) Winter is Coming October 31, 2021
If Americans Knew
- Wake the sleeping giant: Become a Pillsbury-Free-Church November 13, 2021
- Guardian, NYT, WaPo report: Israeli spyware is getting Israel in hot water November 12, 2021
- Tell Congress: Support USS Liberty Veterans November 11, 2021
Not A Lot Of People Know That
- Should I spend a quarter of the value of my home to reduce its carbon footprint? November 15, 2021
- BBC’s Fake GHGs Graph November 15, 2021
- Is Britain’s climate policy sustainable? November 15, 2021
- ‘Useful idiots’ who let China off the hook: Why is there such an apparent lack of concern over their determination to keep burning coal, asks DAVID ROSE November 15, 2021
No Tricks Zone
Sebastian Rushworth M.D.
- What causes heart disease? November 13, 2021
More Links
Contact:atheonews (at) gmail.com
Disclaimer
This site is provided as a research and reference tool. Although we make every reasonable effort to ensure that the information and data provided at this site are useful, accurate, and current, we cannot guarantee that the information and data provided here will be error-free. By using this site, you assume all responsibility for and risk arising from your use of and reliance upon the contents of this site.
This site and the information available through it do not, and are not intended to constitute legal advice. Should you require legal advice, you should consult your own attorney.
Nothing within this site or linked to by this site constitutes investment advice or medical advice.
Materials accessible from or added to this site by third parties, such as comments posted, are strictly the responsibility of the third party who added such materials or made them accessible and we neither endorse nor undertake to control, monitor, edit or assume responsibility for any such third-party material.
The posting of stories, commentaries, reports, documents and links (embedded or otherwise) on this site does not in any way, shape or form, implied or otherwise, necessarily express or suggest endorsement or support of any of such posted material or parts therein.
The word “alleged” is deemed to occur before the word “fraud.” Since the rule of law still applies. To peasants, at least.
Fair Use
This site contains copyrighted material the use of which has not always been specifically authorized by the copyright owner. We are making such material available in our efforts to advance understanding of environmental, political, human rights, economic, democracy, scientific, and social justice issues, etc. We believe this constitutes a ‘fair use’ of any such copyrighted material as provided for in section 107 of the US Copyright Law. In accordance with Title 17 U.S.C. Section 107, the material on this site is distributed without profit to those who have expressed a prior interest in receiving the included information for research and educational purposes. For more info go to: http://www.law.cornell.edu/uscode/17/107.shtml. If you wish to use copyrighted material from this site for purposes of your own that go beyond ‘fair use’, you must obtain permission from the copyright owner.
DMCA Contact
This is information for anyone that wishes to challenge our “fair use” of copyrighted material.
If you are a legal copyright holder or a designated agent for such and you believe that content residing on or accessible through our website infringes a copyright and falls outside the boundaries of “Fair Use”, please send a notice of infringement by contacting atheonews@gmail.com.
We will respond and take necessary action immediately.
If notice is given of an alleged copyright violation we will act expeditiously to remove or disable access to the material(s) in question.
All 3rd party material posted on this website is copyright the respective owners / authors. Aletho News makes no claim of copyright on such material.
Site infoAletho News
Blog at WordPress.com.
Leave a Reply