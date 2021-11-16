Aletho News

‘Enron – The Biggest Fraud in History’ (2019)

21st Century Wire | SUNDAY SCREENING

It was the ultimate corporate criminal operation, and its legacy continues to this day. In this brief documentary, you will see how the Enron story has led to the energy price crisis we are seeing today. At the time, over $60 billion was being scammed away from the public, making it the biggest fraud in history back then. Although the company was shut down, the dodgy system of financializing our power grids and exposing the market to rapacious speculators by creating exotic instruments like energy derivatives continues to this day – and is one of the reasons for the rapid increase in our gas and electric bills over the years. That’s right: most people are completely unaware that we are still paying into a system which continually gouges regular working and middle class people – a system that was designed by the crooks at Enron.

