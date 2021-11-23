Man’s Inhumanity to Man Accelerated

By Gary D. Barnett | Lew Rockwell | November 16, 2021 “The belief in a supernatural source of evil is not necessary; men alone are quite capable of every wickedness.” ~ Joseph Conrad, Under Western Eyes pt. 2, ch. 4 (1911)

It is not only difficult to understand, but almost impossible to believe, that only a small fraction of mankind can produce what is described as most of the evil, while virtually all the rest of society voluntarily allows it. It matters not that most of the herd believes that mankind is basically good, for so-called good men do not stand idle while bad men pillage, plunder, and murder. Good men do not hide in the face of adversity or due to terror levied at the hands of the state monsters. Good men do not maim and kill on orders from warmongers and criminals in government without legitimate cause, of which none exists. Good men do not bend and comply to immoral mandates handed down by self-proclaimed elites and political scum. Good men do not succumb to cowardice. Those who do nothing in the face of evil then are not good men. So, is man really basically good, or is this just a falsely created myth meant to protect the fragile psyche of the masses so that weak and inadequate humans can continue to shield themselves from guilt through dishonesty, while doing nothing to prove their worth?

Man’s inhumanity to man has accelerated greatly, as the obvious evil among us, and those who willingly allow that evil to exist and prosper, are knowingly and unknowingly working together to bring about the destruction of mankind.

Some may take offence at the claim that man is not inherently good, but can they defend that position given the state of the world we live in today, where the masses take little or no responsibility whatsoever for their extreme non-caring and apathetic behavior that has led to total tyranny? In this country called the ‘United’ States, there is essentially no unity left, only divisiveness and antagonistic loathing survive. Love and compassion have been replaced by hate and indifference. Do unto others as you would have them do unto you is now rarely if ever considered, while self-fulfillment, self-indulgence, envy, and an abandonment of self-responsibility reign supreme. The Golden Rule has disappeared from view in this society in favor of do unto others in order to gain for self. This reversal of the basic premise of good has left only emptiness and misery, and this state of mind does not allow for the capability of compassion. How can a country or world survive under these barren and meaningless conditions?

Consider the fact that mankind has existed throughout history in a perpetual state of war. War is essentially and purposely the slaughter of others for the benefit of the abhorrent rulers and state, little or nothing more. It requires that its participants, whether they claim to be ‘patriots,’ (a desired state lie and excuse for those prosecuting and participating in this evil, ) righteous protectors, or saviors of country, to become murderers of the innocent; not because they are defending themselves, their families, their fellow men, or their country, but because they are doing the bidding of the heinous ruling class and the governments that prosecute this carnage only for the sake of money, power, and control. Hundreds upon hundreds of millions, and likely over a billion lives have been lost due to war throughout history, and this is just the beginning of what is to come. Is this the best that this human species can accomplish? Is this the true essence of man? Is man so consumed by a deficiency of character and deep-rooted hate that war is eternally inevitable and desired? Are death and destruction permanent ambitions of mankind, and is mass indifference by the collective all that is necessary in order for the carnage of the ruling class to continue its quest for total domination?

At this particular point in time war is raging in the U.S. and in every corner of the world, but it is not any war against some manufactured foreign enemy, it is not a war of missiles and bombs, it is not a war brought about by any false flag military attack, but it is a deadly war of stealth. No, this war we are in today is not about dictators or terrorists, it is aggressive war by this and every other state against its people; a war against humanity itself. The ruling class who stay hidden from sight and their pawns and enforcers in government, are at war against the rest of us. The goals of this globalist cabal are of course power and control, and a great reset of all aspects of life, but in order to accomplish these grand agendas, the murder and slaughter of hundreds of millions, if not billions is sought. This will not be accomplished simply by traditional warfare, it must be done covertly, and with the blessing and voluntary acceptance by those being eliminated and also those left who are to be controlled. Hence, the fake ‘Covid pandemic,’ the poisonous killer ‘vaccines,’ the manmade ‘climate change’ lie, and the continued notion of state as master and ‘protector’ of the people, still continue to be the catalysts driving this carnage of life and liberty against the people in order to achieve this totalitarian takeover.

While this analysis may seem defeatist in nature, or based on a doomsday scenario, it is not meant for that purpose. This harsh message is only necessary in order to hopefully awaken the mind, spirit, and souls of all those still passionate enough about individual freedom to do what is required to regain it. We are all men, we all fail at times, but constant, allowed, and accepted failure, or voluntary acquiescence to false authority, is simply a willing compliance to a master’s commands, and can only lead to slavery and despair. We have but one life on this earth, and to allow that gift to be destroyed due to an absence of feelings, compassion, and courage, is self-destruction. These words are meant to awaken as many as possible to their own sorry plight created by their own hand; all due to the fact that mass indifference has consumed this society. That indifference not only guarantees defeat at the hands of evil, it breeds evil in the minds of all men consumed by it. Without a change of heart and mind, without knowledge of the facts of one’s own existence, and without honest acceptance of reality, we all face a hell on earth. That should never be accepted by any who desire to be free.

To challenge reality is to ignore truth. To ignore truth is to accept defeat by the wicked. This will be our fate if the people do not soon wake up and stop it. If this madness continues, the people will have allowed this ruling class to get its way. That should never be acceptable to any who desire freedom. That should never be acceptable to any who desire life.

To gain freedom only requires the desire and courage of the many to say no, and to say it loudly.

All this havoc, this misfortune, this ruin, descends upon you not from alien foes, but from the one enemy whom you yourselves render as powerful as he is, for whom you go bravely to war, for whose greatness you do not refuse to offer your own bodies unto death. He who thus domineers over you has only two eyes, only two hands, only one body, no more than is possessed by the least man among the infinite numbers dwelling in your cities; he has indeed nothing more than the power that you confer upon him to destroy you.



~ Étienne de La Boétie, book Discourse on Voluntary Servitude–1548

Gary D. Barnett [send him mail] is a retired investment professional that has been writing about freedom and liberty matters, politics, and history for two decades. He is against all war and aggression, and against the state.