Whitney Webb Exposes How Green Finance is Monopolizing the Planet
Corbett • 11/24/2021
Whitney Webb returns to the program to discuss her recent work on the “green” transformation of the global financial system. From NACs to GFANZ, Webb and Corbett break down the latest attempt to monopolize the world’s natural resources and how this financial scam represents the next step along the path to the Great Reset, Agenda 2030 and the 4th Industrial Revolution.
SHOW NOTES:
