Whitney Webb Exposes How Green Finance is Monopolizing the Planet

Corbett • 11/24/2021

Whitney Webb returns to the program to discuss her recent work on the “green” transformation of the global financial system. From NACs to GFANZ, Webb and Corbett break down the latest attempt to monopolize the world’s natural resources and how this financial scam represents the next step along the path to the Great Reset, Agenda 2030 and the 4th Industrial Revolution.

SHOW NOTES:
Wall Street’s Takeover of Nature Advances with Launch of New Asset Class

UN-Backed Banker Alliance Announces “Green” Plan to Transform the Global Financial System

And Now For The 100 Trillion Dollar Bankster Climate Swindle…

Who Wants To Be A Carbon Trillionaire?

The (Second) Most Important Bank You’ve Never Heard Of

How & Why Big Oil Conquered The World

Pay Up or the Earth Gets It! – #PropagandaWatch

What is the Future of (Bankster) Finance? – Questions For Corbett #049

IEG – “The Solution”

The Secret Diary of a ‘Sustainable Investor’ — Part 1 / Part 2 / Part 3

Episode 322 – What Is Sustainable Development?

The man who’s buying up South America

John Kerry speaks at Bloomberg New Economy Forum

The Climate Finance Leadership Initiative

Welcome to the New Economy

Tanzania Ministry cancels GMO seed trials

Tanzania and Kabanga Nickel strike deal to develop nickel project

Bolivian Coup Comes Less Than a Week After Morales Stopped Lithium Deal

Jeff Bezos: Forget Mars, humans will live in these free-floating space pod colonies

Absolute Zero: The Global Agenda Revealed

Moderna: A Company “In Need Of A Hail Mary”

COVID-19: Moderna Gets Its Miracle

B.C. doctor clinically diagnoses patient as suffering from ‘climate change’

WHO’s 10 calls for climate action to assure sustained recovery from COVID-19

Pastor of Gospel Light Baptist Church in Amherst Fined Under Health Protection Act

