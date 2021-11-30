March of the Vaccine Dead Protest in Italy

This past weekend a group of protesters in Italy that appears to number at least in the hundreds, marched with signs containing pictures of loved ones who had died after receiving a COVID-19 shot.

British Cardiologist Confirms AHA Study that COVID-19 Shots Causing Heart Attacks

Last week we published the study that appeared in the American Heart Association publication “Circulation” that linked COVID-19 shots to increased heart attacks. See:

Shortly after that study was published, British Cardiologist Dr. Aseem Malhotra was interviewed and asked to comment on the study.

Dr. Aseem Malhotra has been featured multiple times over the years here at Health Impact News because he is one of the few doctors worldwide that is not afraid of exposing the fraud in the pharmaceutical industry, as he has exposed the false lipid theory of heart disease that claims cholesterol causes heart disease which then created a multi-billion dollar cholesterol-lowering drug business led by Pfizer.

Dr. Malhotra confirmed the results of the AHA study and shared that British authorities in the field of Cardiology confirmed to him that this is happening, that the COVID-19 shots are leading to increased heart attacks, but they are afraid to go public because they will lose their research funding from the Drug Companies.

He is calling for an immediate end to vaccine mandates.

Meanwhile, so many athletes are suddenly collapsing due to heart problems that the corporate media can no longer deny it, but they are calling it a “coincidence.”

