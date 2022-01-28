Virginia AG issues Opinion that public universities lack authority to demand COVID vaccinations of students
By Merly Nass, MD | January 28, 2022
Hallelujah! There are many state entities that are acting as if they have authorities which were never granted to them. They simply usurped the authority and hoped no one would burst their expanding bubble. Well, the AG in this newly-Republican state told the public universities to go pound sand.
Why does anyone think it is okay to force Americans, especially children, to receive experimental inoculations, whenever they say so? It is against the law to force people into an experiment. It is against the law to withhold informed consent. Why do so many bigwigs, like college presidents, think that is okay?
Here is the 3 page Virginia AG’s opinion:
https://files.constantcontact.com/d3e83e11901/e247bd43-59d8-4738-9c1f-5862d916c981.pdf
January 28, 2022 - Posted by aletho | Civil Liberties | COVID-19 Vaccine, Human rights, United States, Virginia
1 Comment »
NO ONE should have the right to forceably vaccinate ANY child against their parents wishes, particularly when the survival rate for Covid 19 is 98.5%.
Elton John, currently touring America, and FULLY Vaccinated, has come down with covid, so, how effective are the current vaccines anyway?
LikeLike
Comment by brianharryaustralia | January 28, 2022 |