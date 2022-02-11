News articles on heart attacks. Why are there so many recently?

Why are there so many articles on heart attacks recently?

There have always been articles, now and then, discussing strenuous activities that can cause heart attacks. However, in recent weeks there seems to have been a flurry of them.

Are there more heart attacks happening? Are they being caused by Covid? Lack of care during lockdowns? Lockdowns themselves? Vaccines?

Do you have access to any cardiac data and what do you think is causing them, if there are in fact more? (To be fair, looking at my recent energy bills did make me fill a bit funny).

A selection of the articles I am talking about:

The Times

Wales Online – Energy bill price rise may cause heart attacks and strokes

New York Post – The little-known heart attack that’s striking ‘fit and healthy’ women as young as 22

The Sun – How the weather is HARMING your health – from heart attacks to stroke and gout

The Times – Rise in heart attacks attributed to pandemic stress and poor diet

BBC – Devoted football fans experience ‘dangerous’ levels of stress

The Sun – HIDDEN RISK Urgent warning as 300,000 Brits living with stealth disease that could kill within 5 years

Express – Heart attack: The drink that could trigger a ‘sudden’ cardiac arrest – ‘catastrophic’

Express – Heart attack: Does skipping breakfast increase your risk?

Times of India – Why are heart attacks becoming common in ‘seemingly’ fit people?

Mining Journal – Sports can break your heart in more ways than one

Daily Mail – Expert warns that shovelling snow can be a deadly way to discover underlying cardiovascular conditions as straining the heart with physical activity could cause sudden death

Daily Mail – Popping a paracetamol each day could raise your risk of a deadly heart attack or stroke by a FIFTH, study warns

Heart – Cannabis use disorder may be linked to growing number of heart attacks in younger adults