300 medics demand halt to child vaccination as ‘all risk and no benefit’

FOLLOWING the decision to roll-out Covid vaccines to healthy children aged 5-11 from April, the Children’s Covid Vaccine Advisory Group (CCVAG), comprising a wide range of senior health professionals, have issued a statement urging an immediate halt to the policy.

Dr Ros Jones, chairwoman of the CCVAG, said: ‘Why are the governments of the four nations announcing a rollout of Covid vaccines to healthy children aged 5-11 when they still have not answered urgent questions about safety in 12-17-year-olds?

‘Presumably this “offer” is being made on a “non-urgent” basis because the government has not finished its investigation into the growing evidence of harms to children.

‘This has never been a more urgent matter. We must halt the vaccine roll out while further investigations take place.’

Since yesterday morning, more than 300 healthcare professionals have co-signed a letter to the government and its advisers, in a growing critique of policy by Britain’s medical establishment.

The letter, which you can read here with the full list of signatories, calls for an immediate halt to the UK Covid vaccine roll-out to children to allow time for a thorough investigation.

Data from Hong Kong shows the myocarditis (heart inflammation) risk to teenage boys as high as 1 in 2,680, and they have ceased giving a 2nd dose. ONS figures for the UK have shown a significant rise in non-Covid deaths, representing at least two young men aged 15-19 dying each week, the cause of which has yet to be investigated and correlating with the vaccine roll-out.

The CCVAG says: ‘Vaccinating children is all risk and no benefit. Yet governments are recommending vaccinating healthy 5-11s, most of whom have already had SARS-CoV-2 infection, providing excellent natural immunity.’

About the CCVAG

The Children’s Covid Vaccine Advisory Group comprises a wide number of health professionals and scientists including several of the country’s leading professors in medicine, microbiology and risk, as well as specialists in public health, emergency medicine, paediatrics, infectious disease and primary care.