We the people, demand to see the data!

CDC withholding evidence concerning COVID vaccine safety is scientific fraud

By Robert W Malone MD, MS | February 21, 2022 The C.D.C. Isn’t Publishing Large Portions of the Covid Data It Collects New York Times, February 21, 2022 The agency has withheld critical data on boosters, hospitalizations… “Two full years into the pandemic, the agency leading the country’s response to the public health emergency has published only a tiny fraction of the data it has collected, several people familiar with the data said. Much of the withheld information could help state and local health officials better target their efforts to bring the virus under control”… Two full years into the pandemic, the agency leading the country’s response to the public health emergency has published only a tiny fraction of the data it has collected, several people familiar with the data said… “The C.D.C. is a political organization as much as it is a public health organization,” said Samuel Scarpino, managing director of pathogen surveillance at the Rockefeller Foundation’s Pandemic Prevention Institute. “The steps that it takes to get something like this released are often well outside of the control of many of the scientists that work at the C.D.C.”

Let me translate that quote for you. Basically, a non-governmental spokesperson for the “official” public health scientific community is throwing Rochelle Walinsky under the bus, and saying that the politicians forced us to commit scientific fraud by withholding key data.

The Global Summit Doctors and other brave medical practitioners who have stood up to the lies and tyranny – who have been harassed, jobs lost, medical licenses lost, smeared and libeled are right. The data are being withheld.

The main stream media owes a whole lot of us scientists and physicians a huge apology. The main stream media has to stop being the mouthpiece for the government. This is not communist China!

The government owes the American people a huge apology. People in the government who have lied to the American people need to be charged and must be held legally accountable. We the people must demand to see ALL of the data from the CDC and the FDA.

Let’s talk data. The CDC is using cumulative data from the beginning of the vaccine roll-out in early 2021 to prop up the lie that these vaccines are effective against Omicron.

The CDC is clearly hiding the data about safety. The (thoroughly biased) NYT piece above writes further on this.

Pfizer’s data supported the safety of the vaccine, but researchers said the effectiveness wasn’t there with two shots. “It was effective in the younger kids so those six months to two years but in the two to four-year-old age group it didn’t quite meet the levels of antibody response they expected to see,” said Dr. Christina Canody, BayCare Pediatric Service Line Medical Director. Now instead of just having an EUA meeting about two doses, Pfizer is continuing their trial for three doses and will present that data once they have it.

Precisely what we have been saying.

Why is this important?

The FDA have not revealed what the efficacy of the boosters for children is. They have not released the safety data. They have withheld the safety data on the vaccines for children and adults.

This must stop. We are deep into outright Scientific Fraud territory.

Let’s remember where this started… We have been manipulated from the VERY start of this pandemic. The government has been deciding what has been written, removed, censored by media and the big tech giants. This is propaganda.

I am posting the HISTORIC references from the beginning of 2020 to show that our government has been involved in scientific fraud from the beginning. Do not forget – this goes back to 2020.

1. World Health Organization holds secretive talks with tech giants Google, Facebook and Amazon to tackle the spread of misinformation on coronavirus. February 17, 2020.

Google, Facebook, Amazon and other tech giants spent a day in secretive talks with the World Health Organization to tackle the spread of coronavirus misinformation. Social media companies including Twitter and Youtube have already been working to remove post about the virus that are proved to be fake. The World Health Organization (WHO) has offered to work directly with the companies on fact checking in a bid to speed up the process. Posts on the virus that needed to be removed have ranged from those calling it a fad disease or created by the government to claims it can be treated with oregano oil. Companies at the meeting agreed to work with WHO on collaborative tools, better content and a call centre for people to call for advice, CNBC reported.

2. Bloomburg. Amazon, Alphabet among tech firms meeting with White House on coronavirus response. LA Times. March 11, 2020.

White House officials discussed combating online misinformation about the coronavirus and other measures during a teleconference Wednesday with tech companies including Alphabet Inc.’s Google, Facebook Inc. and Twitter Inc. U.S. Chief Technology Officer Michael Kratsios led the call, which also included representatives from Amazon.com Inc., Apple Inc., Microsoft Corp., IBM Corp. and other companies and tech trade groups. The discussion focused on information-sharing with the federal government, coordination regarding telehealth and online education and the creation of new tools to help researchers review scholarship, according to a statement from the White House’s Office of Science and Technology Policy. “Cutting edge technology companies and major online platforms will play a critical role in this all-hands-on-deck effort,” Kratsios said in a statement. He said his office would unveil a database of research on the virus in coming days

3. White House asks Silicon Valley for help to combat coronavirus, track its spread and stop misinformation. Washington Post. March 11, 2020.

The White House on Wednesday sought help from Amazon, Google and other tech giants in the fight against the coronavirus, hoping that Silicon Valley might augment the government’s efforts to track the outbreak, disseminate accurate information… The requests came during a roughly two-hour-long meeting between top Trump administration aides, leading federal health authorities and representatives from companies including Cisco, Facebook, IBM, Microsoft and Twitter, as Washington sought to leverage the tech industry’s powerful tools to connect workers and analyze data to combat an outbreak that has already infected more than 1,000 in the United States. Three participants described the phone-and-video conversation on the condition of anonymity because the session was private. Most tech companies in attendance either did not respond or declined to comment.

The evidence above makes it crystal clear that the government has been manipulating data from the start. Now that Omicron is here and the vaccines are clearly not working. That we have data from other countries that there are issues, we much demand transparency and put a stop to the manipulation of the American people. Free speech is free speech.

Scientists and physicians must be allowed to discuss data on the Internet. We ALL must be allowed to discuss data. It is time to stop the madness.

How this all ties into the globalists is becoming more and more clear.

The Next Step for the World Economic Forum Brownstone Institute, February 20, 2022



It has been obvious since early 2020 that there has been an organized cult outreach that has permeated the world as a whole. It’s possible that this formed out of a gigantic error, rooted in a sudden ignorance of cell biology and long experience of public health. It is also possible that a seasonal respiratory virus was deployed by some people as an opportunity to seize power for some other purpose. Follow the money and influence trails and the latter conclusion is hard to dismiss. The clues were there early. Even before the WHO declared a pandemic in March 2020 (at least several months behind the actual fact of a pandemic) and before any lockdowns, there were media blitzes talking about the “New Normal” and talk of the “Great Reset” (which was rebranded as “Build Back Better”). Pharmaceutical companies such as Pfizer, Johnson & Johnson, Moderna, and Astra-Zeneca were actively lobbying governments to buy their vaccines as early as February 2020, supposedly less than a month after the genetic sequence (or partial sequence) was made available by China. As a person who spent his whole professional career in pharmaceutical and vaccine development, I found the whole concept of going from scratch to a ready-to-use vaccine in a few months simply preposterous. Something did not add up. … Read more at Brownstone

My last thought for the day: The US government appears be complicit in the creation of this virus. Again, the people are being manipulated. The NIH and the Defense Threat Reduction Agency at the US Department of Defense must be held accountable and they must release the data as to what they have funded and what they knew when – about the creation of SARS-CoV-2. It is time for our government to come clean. It is time for an investigation. Congress must lead the way. They can not shirk their responsibility any longer.