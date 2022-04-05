Aletho News

ΑΛΗΘΩΣ

AARON SIRI BREAKS DOWN ICAN’S LATEST LEGAL WINS

The Highwire with Del Bigtree | March 31, 2022

Del catches up with ICAN Lead Attorney, Aaron Siri, Esq, on the recent legal win against Washington D.C., putting the kibosh on the outrageous law which allowed minors to get vaccinated without parental consent.

April 5, 2022 - Posted by | Civil Liberties, Corruption, Deception, Science and Pseudo-Science, Timeless or most popular, Video | , ,

No comments yet.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

« Previous |