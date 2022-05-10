I Read Bill Gates’ New Book (So You Don’t Have To!)
Corbett • 05/10/2022
Have you read How to Prevent the Next Pandemic by Bill Gates yet? Well, I have, and let me tell you: it’s every bit as infuriating, nauseating, ridiculous, laughable and risible as you would expect. Here are the details.
SHOW NOTES:
How to Prevent the Next Pandemic (video)
I Read The Great Narrative (So You Don’t Have To!)
Fact Check: Polio Vaccines, Tetanus Vaccines and the Gates Foundation
A Framework for Understanding Pathogens, Explained by Sunetra Gupta
Episode 417 – The Global Pandemic Treaty: What You Need to Know
Trump calling the Warp Speed MAGA jabs his “greatest achievement”
Trump was going to appoint RFK Jr. to head a vaccine safety panel
Bill Gates told him it was a bad idea?
WHO Cares What Celebrities Think – #PropagandaWatch
Japan logged record low number of newborns in 2021 with 842,897
May 10, 2022
Sorry, Bill, but, no one is afraid of another Covid. Hell, any intelligent person wasn’t afraid of the current one. There was virus. There is no pandemic, Bill. Please shove your B.S. where the sun don’t shine!
Comment by papasha408 | May 10, 2022