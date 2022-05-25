Aletho News

ΑΛΗΘΩΣ

“I KNOW SO MANY ACTIVE PILOTS WITH MYOCARDITIS”

The Highwire with Del Bigtree | May 20, 2022

ARE BOOSTERS MAKING PEOPLE VULNERABLE TO COVID?

Newly released science is showing that the booster may increase your risk of catching COVID-19. Immune exhaustion and confusion may be to blame.

May 25, 2022 - Posted by | Timeless or most popular, Video |

No comments yet.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

« Previous |