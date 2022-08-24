Aletho News

ΑΛΗΘΩΣ

Meet Henry Kissinger (2009)

Corbett • 08/21/2022

Podcast: Play in new window | Download | Embed

Watch on Archive / BitChute / Odysee / Substack

FROM 2009: A war criminal, a genocidal eugenicist, a power-hungry plotter, a modern-day Machiavelli, a Rockefeller toadie. Meet Henry Kissinger.

SHOW NOTES AND MP3 AUDIO: https://www.corbettreport.com/episode-106-meet-henry-kissinger/

August 24, 2022 - Posted by | Timeless or most popular, Video, War Crimes |

No comments yet.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

« Previous |