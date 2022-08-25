Pakistan threatens to cut off digital ID of “hecklers”
By Ken Macon | Reclaim The Net | August 23, 2022
Pakistan Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah Khan warned supporters of recently-ousted prime minister Imran Khan whose behavior could be considered “harassment and heckling” that they could have their biometric ID apps blocked, according to a report by The Nation.
The political climate in Pakistan is tense, with supporters of Khan threatening to “take over” and harassing government officials.
The government is now threatening those engaging in heckling and harassment will have their Computerized National Identity Card (CNIC), which is biometric, blocked. CNICs are used to access bank accounts, government services, and to register SIM cards. Blocking the ID would make life rather difficult.
Khan’s supporters could also be arrested, the Interior Minister said. On Twitter, the minister encouraged people to send identifiable videos of Khan’s supporters heckling to the Federal Agency’s Cyber Crime Wing.
Meanwhile, TV stations have been banned from airing Khan’s speeches live. The former Prime Minister accused the government of censorship for temporarily blocking YouTube on Sunday amid his speech at a political rally.
Share this:
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- More
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
Related
August 25, 2022 - Posted by aletho | Civil Liberties, Full Spectrum Dominance | Human rights, Pakistan
No comments yet.
This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.
Featured Video
Watch the New Film About Cartoonist Bob Moran
For more videos go to the Aletho News – Video Category
or go to
Aletho News Archives – Video-Images
From the Archives
A Viral Pandemic or A Crime Scene?
By Gilad Atzmon | April 11, 2020
We have recently heard from frontline medical physicians that the current global health crisis is something they have not been trained to deal with nor do they fully understand the spectrum of symptoms they encounter in hospitals and emergency centres. Earlier this week, Dr. Cameron Kyle-Sidell, an emergency physician affiliated with Maimonides Medical Center (Brooklyn), posted two insightful videos urging health practitioners to accept that COVID-19 does not cause any form of pneumonia. Instead, the virus causes a condition of oxygen deprivation, and ventilators as they are currently being used, may cause more harm than good for some patients. … continue
Blog Roll
-
Join 2,781 other followers
Visits Since December 2009
- 5,896,208 hits
Looking for something?
Archives
Calendar
CategoriesAletho News Civil Liberties Corruption Deception Economics Environmentalism Ethnic Cleansing, Racism, Zionism Fake News False Flag Terrorism Full Spectrum Dominance Illegal Occupation Mainstream Media, Warmongering Malthusian Ideology, Phony Scarcity Militarism Progressive Hypocrite Russophobia Science and Pseudo-Science Solidarity and Activism Subjugation - Torture Supremacism, Social Darwinism Timeless or most popular Video War Crimes Wars for Israel
Tags9/11 Afghanistan Africa AIPAC al-Qaeda Argentina Australia BBC Benjamin Netanyahu Brazil Canada CDC Central Intelligence Agency China CIA CNN Colombia Covid-19 COVID-19 Vaccine Da’esh Donald Trump Egypt European Union Facebook FBI France Gaza Germany Google Hamas Hebron Hezbollah Hillary Clinton Human rights India Iran Iraq ISIS Israel Israeli settlement Japan Jerusalem Joe Biden Korea Latin America Lebanon Libya Middle East National Security Agency NATO New York Times North Korea NSA Obama Pakistan Palestine Qatar Russia Sanctions against Iran Saudi Arabia Syria The Guardian Turkey Twitter UAE UK Ukraine United Nations United States USA Venezuela Washington Post West Bank Yemen Zionism
Recent Comments
brianharryaustralia on Senators demand NIH, HHS prese… brianharryaustralia on CDC Director deflects blame fo… brianharryaustralia on CDC Director deflects blame fo… Bill Francis on Macron says the end of abundan… Richard Jones on Macron says the end of abundan… Balthasar Gerards on West should end its support to… Sparrow on US Carries Out Airstrikes Targ… brianharryaustralia on Too Little Too Late: WSJ Tries… Sparrow on Macron says the end of abundan… Sparrow on Macron says the end of abundan… brianharryaustralia on Journalists who challenge NATO… rediscover911com on Macron says the end of abundan…
Aletho News
- CDC Director deflects blame for lockdowns towards predecessors August 25, 2022
- Washington Is Gaslighting Us About Taiwan August 25, 2022
- Disappearing YouTube Misinformation Prevention Policies on Masks and Social Distancing August 25, 2022
- Pakistan threatens to cut off digital ID of “hecklers” August 25, 2022
- US ices its ‘Ministry of Truth’ August 25, 2022
- Western Psychological Warfare Apparatus Creates False Beliefs August 25, 2022
- Study Exposes Misinformation Campaign Pushing Pro-American Narratives on Twitter, Facebook August 25, 2022
- Inhumane acts committed by Azov terrorists will be made public in International Tribunal August 25, 2022
- US Drones Flying in Afghan Airspace, Taliban Says as Group Yet to Confirm Death of al-Zawahiri August 25, 2022
- US-South Korean Ulchi Freedom Shield military exercises raises alarms in Pyongyang August 25, 2022
- Watch the New Film About Cartoonist Bob Moran August 25, 2022
- Democrats and Republicans Pretend They Have Massive, Unbridgeable Differences So They Can Unite Seamlessly on War August 25, 2022
- The latest on vaccination of 5-11 year-olds August 25, 2022
- Too Little Too Late: WSJ Tries to Save Face on Failed COVID Policies August 25, 2022
- Is Russia limiting gas flows to Europe? August 24, 2022
- Journalists who challenge NATO narratives are now ‘information terrorists’ August 24, 2022
- Macron says the end of abundance is here August 24, 2022
- US Carries Out Airstrikes Targeting “Iranian-Backed” Groups in Syria August 24, 2022
OffGuardian
- AUDIO: Six Months Later – Russia’s “special military operation” in Ukraine August 25, 2022
- Australian schools dock pay to “discipline” unvaccinated teachers August 24, 2022
- Virtual Reality and the Network State August 24, 2022
Richie Allen
- A Word On The Future Of The Radio Show August 4, 2022
- Boris Johnson Is Gone But What Does It Mean? July 7, 2022
- Macy Gray: “Changing Your Parts Doesn’t Make You A Woman!” July 5, 2022
- Climate Change Qualification Open To Pupils In Northern Ireland July 5, 2022
Consent Factory
- The “Unvaccinated” Question (Revisited) August 6, 2022
If Americans Knew
Not A Lot Of People Know That
- The Reform Party’s Emergency Energy Plan August 25, 2022
- Extinction Rebellion’s (Diesel) Bus Tour August 24, 2022
- The Energy of Nations – John Constable and Debra Lieberman August 24, 2022
- Biden’s Green New Deal Will Make Little Difference August 23, 2022
No Tricks Zone
Sebastian Rushworth M.D.
- Do high protein diets shorten lifespan? July 31, 2022
More Links
Contact:atheonews (at) gmail.com
Disclaimer
This site is provided as a research and reference tool. Although we make every reasonable effort to ensure that the information and data provided at this site are useful, accurate, and current, we cannot guarantee that the information and data provided here will be error-free. By using this site, you assume all responsibility for and risk arising from your use of and reliance upon the contents of this site.
This site and the information available through it do not, and are not intended to constitute legal advice. Should you require legal advice, you should consult your own attorney.
Nothing within this site or linked to by this site constitutes investment advice or medical advice.
Materials accessible from or added to this site by third parties, such as comments posted, are strictly the responsibility of the third party who added such materials or made them accessible and we neither endorse nor undertake to control, monitor, edit or assume responsibility for any such third-party material.
The posting of stories, commentaries, reports, documents and links (embedded or otherwise) on this site does not in any way, shape or form, implied or otherwise, necessarily express or suggest endorsement or support of any of such posted material or parts therein.
The word “alleged” is deemed to occur before the word “fraud.” Since the rule of law still applies. To peasants, at least.
Fair Use
This site contains copyrighted material the use of which has not always been specifically authorized by the copyright owner. We are making such material available in our efforts to advance understanding of environmental, political, human rights, economic, democracy, scientific, and social justice issues, etc. We believe this constitutes a ‘fair use’ of any such copyrighted material as provided for in section 107 of the US Copyright Law. In accordance with Title 17 U.S.C. Section 107, the material on this site is distributed without profit to those who have expressed a prior interest in receiving the included information for research and educational purposes. For more info go to: http://www.law.cornell.edu/uscode/17/107.shtml. If you wish to use copyrighted material from this site for purposes of your own that go beyond ‘fair use’, you must obtain permission from the copyright owner.
DMCA Contact
This is information for anyone that wishes to challenge our “fair use” of copyrighted material.
If you are a legal copyright holder or a designated agent for such and you believe that content residing on or accessible through our website infringes a copyright and falls outside the boundaries of “Fair Use”, please send a notice of infringement by contacting atheonews@gmail.com.
We will respond and take necessary action immediately.
If notice is given of an alleged copyright violation we will act expeditiously to remove or disable access to the material(s) in question.
All 3rd party material posted on this website is copyright the respective owners / authors. Aletho News makes no claim of copyright on such material.
Leave a Reply