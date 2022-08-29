Shelling of Energodar by Ukrainian Troops Leaves Nine Injured

Samizdat – 28.08.2022

The shelling of the city of Energodar in the Zaporozhye region has left nine people injured, two of whom are in serious condition, the head of the regional military-civil administration Yevgeny Balitsky said.

On Sunday, the city authorities said that four artillery strikes had been carried out by Ukrainian troops, targeting Energodar’s residential district. Vladimir Rogov, a member of the main council of the regional military-civil administration, said on Telegram after the strikes that seven people were injured in the shelling.

“Today, at about 22.00 [19:00 GMT on Sunday], artillery strikes were inflicted on the residential area of ​​the fifth microdistrict of Energodar by Ukrainian armed formations. …At the moment, nine victims, two of whom are in serious condition, are in intensive care: the man has a complex leg injury, the woman has a chest injury, pneumothorax [collapsed lung]. Doctors are fighting for their lives,” Balitsky said on Telegram.

He specified that Ukrainian troops had made three targeted hits on residential buildings and there is a kindergarten in one of the buildings’ courtyards.

Balitsky said that about 40 parked cars were damaged by shrapnel, 25 got burned down, and window frames and windows were broken in many apartments.

According to the head of the regional military-civil administration, work of special commissions for assessing and eliminating the consequences of the Ukrainian troops’ shelling has begun and Zaporozhye authorities will provide assistance and support to all those affected.

The Russian Defense Ministry said on Sunday that the Zaporozhye nuclear power plant (ZNPP) had been shelled again by Ukrainian troops. Three shells fell in the area of a special building of the ZNPP, which stores new TVEL nuclear fuel and solid radioactive waste. One shell fell next to the ZNPP’s sixth power unit, and five others landed opposite a pumping station, which provides cooling for one of the reactors.