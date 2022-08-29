AP ‘Fact’ Checks Slip-of-the-Tongue Video
By Dr. Joseph Mercola | August 28, 2022
A viral video showing Vassar College’s alumni president referring to a Bill and Melinda Gates foundation as “the Institute of Population Control” has The Associated Press trying to whitewash the slip of the tongue with a “fact” check.
The invited speaker at the event, Laurie Schwab Zabin, a founding director of the Bill & Melinda Gates Institute for Population and Reproductive Health, later corrected the name, the AP reports. However, that doesn’t mean that Zabin — who died in 2020 — and the foundation weren’t promoting population control.
In fact, the Institute for Population and Reproductive Health is a supporter of the International Conference on Family Planning, the Advance Family Planning advocacy group and the Population Reference Bureau, all of which advocate for population control in some way. Schwab also served on the national board of directors of Planned Parenthood, and helped shape its polices.
In tandem, she worked closely with obstetrician Dr. Alan Guttmacher, who was Planned Parenthood’s president and the American Eugenics Society’s vice president, in establishing the Guttmacher Institute, another agency promoting family planning.
SOURCES:
Bill & Melinda Gates institute for Population and Reproductive Health
Johns Hopkins Schwab Memorial May 13, 2020
August 29, 2022
Book Review
Unmasking Anne Frank, Her Famous Diary Exposed as a Literary Fraud
By Karl Haemers | The Occidental Observer | August 27, 2022
I am going to assume that most readers of The Occidental Observer are familiar with the official story of Anne Frank, the young Jewish girl (aged 13–15) who kept a diary while hiding in a house from Jew-hunting “Nazis” in the Netherlands during World War II. In searching the TOO site for “Anne Frank,” I found no hits, but the Anne Frank story is almost as prevalent and persistent as the holocaust story itself, and surely TOO readers know the basics.
Publisher Clemens & Blair has just released a new book focused on the fraudulence of The Diary of Anne Frank. A number of other works examining the fraudulent Anne Frank diary have been published over the course of many years, most famously “Is the diary of Anne Frank Genuine?,” an article in English in 1982 by Robert Faurisson. But this new book surpasses the old ones in many ways.
Author of the current work, Ikuo Suzuki, a Japanese researcher, reviews a number of these earlier analyses of the diary in his new book, as does editor Thomas Dalton in his Foreword. As assistant editor, I do the same in my Introduction. (Disclaimer: I have a partial financial interest in this book.)
From there, Mr. Suzuki explores new analyses of the diary, including an illuminating graphic depiction of the many changes among the many various publications of the diary over the span of decades. So numerous and detailed are the diary’s entries over 26 months that logical inconsistencies and physical and logistical impossibilities inevitably occur; Suzuki identifies many new ones. He calls some of this “Anne magic,” and indeed only a magical explanation can reconcile some of the diary’s many internal flaws and self-contradictions. … continue
Leave a Reply