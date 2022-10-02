Aletho News

Flashback: Climategate (2009)

Corbett • 10/01/2022

FROM 2009: Just as the oligarchs are moving to consolidate their power in a new global governmental scheme based on the manmade climate change scare, their fraud has been exposed. The source code doesn’t lie, unlike the scientists who have perverted the good name of science in the pursuit of their political goals.

DOCUMENTATION

Documentation – Corbett Report 2009 Data Archive (USB Flash Drive)
Time Reference: 00:20
Description: Get your copy today from the New World Next Week store!
Link To: New World Next Week
Documentation – FLASHBACK: The Bankster Bailouts (2009)
Time Reference: 00:45
Description: In this flashback to the Economics 101 series, Michel Chossudovsky of globalresearch.ca explains the circular mechanism by which the banks become creditors of the very government that is bailing them out and thus leverage financial power over the political system itself.
Link To: The Corbett Report
Documentation – Timothy Francis Ball Obituary
Time Reference: 01:51
Description: RIP Dr. Tim Ball (1938-2022)
Link To: Generalist Journal
Documentation – Intervention of H.E. Mr. Herman Van Rompuy, New President of EU Council
Time Reference: 03:05
Description: “The climate conference in Copenhagen is another step towards the global management of our planet.”
Link To: EU@UN
Documentation – How & Why Big Oil Conquered the World
Time Reference: 05:10
Description: The overview and history of how the oiligarchy is transitioning us into a global system of technocratic governance.
Link To: The Corbett Report
Documentation – Interview 1676 – Whitney Webb Exposes How Green Finance is Monopolizing the Planet
Time Reference: 07:00
Description: Meet GFANZ and the latest plan to take over the planet in the name of appeasing the weather gods.
Link To: The Corbett Report
Documentation – Corbett Report Podcast Episode 110a – Climategate
Time Reference: 07:54
Description: Original podcast of this episode (mp3 and show notes)
Link To: The Corbett Report
Documentation – WTO Director General: Global Governance Based on the EU Model
Time Reference: 09:02
Description: Daniel Taylor connects the dots on the global governance agenda.
Link To: OldThinkerNews.com
Documentation – UK and France propose climate fund for poor
Time Reference: 09:38
Description: What? You don’t think it’s actually going to end up going to the poor?
Link To: BBC News
Documentation – Global Warning: Leaked “Climate Fraud” emails under probe
Time Reference: 11:11
Description: A (mostly) fair piece on the Climategate scandal from Russia Today.
Link To: RT.com
Documentation – CLIMATE BOMBSHELL: Hacker leaks thousands of emails showing conspiracy to “hide” the real data on manmade climate change
Time Reference: 15:47
Description: My first article on the subject as the story was breaking.
Link To: The Corbett Report
Documentation – The warming conspiracy’s most damning emails
Time Reference: 18:57
Description: Highlights some of the more interesting parts of the leaked CRU correspondence.
Link To: Herald Sun
Documentation – climategate: hacked emails expose climate control schemes
Time Reference: 19:08
Description: Data dump on the Climategate affair.
Link To: MediaMonarchy
Documentation – ClimateGate for Dummies
Time Reference: 19:35
Description: Master article with links to dozens of other articles and videos on the subject.
Link To: Infowars.com
Documentation – CRU Emails may be open to interpretation, but commented code by the programmer tells the real story
Time Reference: 20:16
Description: The code spills the beans.
Link To: WattsUpWithThat
Documentation – Climategate: The Backstory
Time Reference: 21:32
Description: Prescient video on the CRU released by The Corbett Report just weeks before the Climategate story broke.
Link To: Odysee
Documentation – Climategate: Dr. Tim Ball on the hacked CRU emails
Time Reference: 24:12
Description: Interview with historical climatologist about the climategate scandal.
Link To: Odysee
Documentation – Ed Begley, Jr. Loses Control Over ClimateGate
Time Reference: 31:25
Description: Begley blows a gasket and becomes a broken record: peer-review, peer-review, peer-review.
Link To: YouTube
Documentation – The Wegman Report
Time Reference: 34:43
Description: Ad Hoc Committee Report on the ‘Hockey Stick’ Global Climate Reconstruction
Link To: UTDalls.edu
Documentation – Climategate: how the MSM reported the greatest scandal in modern science
Time Reference: 35:09
Description: That headline should read: “FAILED to report.”
Link To: James Delingpole
Documentation – BBC Climate Correspondent Was Forwarded CRU Emails Five Weeks Before They Were Made Public
Time Reference: 39:41
Description: A BBC Weather presenter who was discussed by scientists in the “climategate” emails says he was forwarded the material more than five weeks before it was made public on the internet.
Link To: Infowars.com
Documentation – NY Times reporter whitewashes Climategate story he is part of
Time Reference: 41:01
Description: What will the ombudsman say?
Link To: GreenHellBlog
Documentation – Pretending the climate email leak isn’t a crisis won’t make it go away
Time Reference: 43:21
Description: I actually agree with Monbiot on that headline’s injunction.
Link To: Guardian

 

