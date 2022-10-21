Majority of US voters say the media is a threat to democracy
By Christina Maas | Reclaim The Net | October 20, 2022
While the media often suggests that social media posts are a threat to democracy, a poll commissioned by the New York Times found that a majority of registered voters believe that the media is a threat.
71% of respondents said that “American democracy is currently under threat.” Of those, 59% said that the media is a “major threat to democracy and 25% said the media is a “minor threat to democracy.” A measly 15% did not think that the media is a threat to democracy.
70% of Democrats, 83% of independents, and 95% of Republicans said the the media poses some sort of threat to democracy. Only 38% of Democrats believe the media is a major threat to democracy, compared to 53% of independents and 80% of Republicans.
The media outranked former President Donald Trump, President Joe Biden, the Electoral College, voting machines, voting by mail, and the Supreme Court as major threats to democracy.
Republicans mentioned voting machines, voting by mail and the federal government as threats to democracy. Democrats cited the Electoral College and the Supreme Court.
October 21, 2022 - Posted by aletho | Civil Liberties, Mainstream Media, Warmongering | United States
