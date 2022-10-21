Aletho News

ΑΛΗΘΩΣ

The majority of Americans are against Big Tech’s plan to censor before the election

By Cindy Harper | Reclaim The Net | October 20, 2022

A survey conducted by Susquehanna Polling and Research, on behalf of The Federalist, found that two-thirds of voters oppose Big Tech’s censorship of political content ahead of the midterms.

Respondents of the survey were asked: “Do you approve or disapprove of Big Tech companies such as , Facebook, and  censoring news stories and preventing users from sharing articles and information related to the upcoming election in November?”

66% of the respondents said they oppose the censorship of political content by social media companies. Only 24% said they approve of the censorship, while the rest were undecided or had no opinion.

44% of those who identified as Democrats disapprove of the censorship while 39% support it.

51% of those who approve of ’s performance oppose the censorship, while 35% support it.

The survey also asked respondents if they “trust the corporate news media to tell the truth” or if the media “misrepresent the facts to push a political agenda.”

77% said they think the media do not tell the truth, with only 13% saying they believe the media. Along political affiliation, 59% of Democrats, 79% of independents, and 91% of Republicans said they do not think the media tells the truth.

October 21, 2022 - Posted by | Civil Liberties, Full Spectrum Dominance, Mainstream Media, Warmongering |

No comments yet.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

« Previous | Next »

%d bloggers like this: