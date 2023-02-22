SKRIPAL SALISBURY CHEMICAL WEAPONS ATTACK 2018

Skripal Salisbury Chemical Weapons Attack 2018. An Investigation (2019 Update.) This video explores the nonsense that passes as the official narrative of 2018 Salisbury chemical weapons attack. T has been updated to include recent revelations about Colonel Alison McCourt. Using stock news footage of the Skripal poisoning and mainstream media reports about the supposed Salisbury attack, we consider, with tongue firmly in cheek, if what we are told about the UK chemical weapons attack is remotely plausible.

On March 4th 2018 Sergei Skripal and his daughter Yulia Skripal were allegedly poisoned with the nerve agent Novichok by two suggested Russian GRU agents. Both Sergei and Yulia thankfully recovered, as did PC Nick Bailey who was also contaminated. However, the British government maintained that Novichok was the most deadly nerve agent ever created. 5 times more Deadly than VX and 8 times more deadly than Sarin. Scientists at Porton Down stated that there was no known antidote. The Skripal’s recovery is therefore just one of the many aspects of the official government narrative that makes no sense whatsoever.

The lack of evidence about the Skripal’s movements in Salisbury, the bizaar tale of how the two GRU agents discarded the Novichok and its later discovery by Charlie Rowley. The sad demise of Rowley’s partner Dawn Sturgess following first response that did not identify the presence of Novichok. The odd route taken by the alleged assassins and their seeming willingness both to leave evidence at the scene of the crime and remain at the crime scene for unfathomable and totally unnecessary reasons.

Hopefully amusing at times but based upon the available evidence I hope you find Skripal – An Investigation a worthwhile watch.

Take it easy.