Twitter Plots Mass Censorship

Big Brother is no longer fiction. It hasn’t been for some time, notably post-9/11, what I earlier called the mother of all state-sponsored false flags.

What’s going on in the US and West includes mass surveillance and growing online censorship of content diverging from the official narrative.

It’s unrelated to national security and foreign threats — everything to do with controlling the message, what totalitarian rule is all about.

What’s unconstitutional is fast becoming the new abnormal.

In Orwell’s envisioned future, Big Brother was “watching,” adding:

“There was of course no way of knowing whether you were being watched at any given moment.”

“How often, or on what system, the Thought Police plugged in on any individual wire was guesswork.”

“It was even conceivable that they watched everybody all the time. But at any rate they could plug in your wire whenever they wanted to.”

Controlling the message includes filtering out unwanted content — done today with electronic ease.

According to Project Verifas, Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey is “laying out a roadmap for future political censorship,” adding:

Besides blocking Trump from its platform permanently and removing 70,000 or more accounts, “(t)his is going to be much bigger” ahead, he said.

“(I)t’s going to go on for much longer than just this day, this week, and the next few weeks, and go on beyond the inauguration.”

“So, the focus is certainly on (censoring and silencing) Trump…”

“But also, we need to think much longer term around how these dynamics play out over time.”

“I don’t believe this is going away anytime soon.”

“You know, the US is extremely divided. Our platform is showing that every single day.”

Diversity of opinions and actions according to the rule of law is what free societies are all about.

Restricting things for mass conformity, according to what higher powers demand, is tyranny — where the US and other Western societies are heading.

A Project Veritasm (PV) video reveals Dorsey’s plot against a free and open society.

He called for greater toughness against Trump and his supporters that number in the millions.

A Twitter insider provided PV with Dorsey’s diabolical plot against constitutionally guaranteed free expression.

Established as an NGO in 2011 by James O’Keefe, PV “investigates and exposes corruption, dishonesty, self-dealing, waste, fraud, and other misconduct in both public and private institutions to achieve a more ethical and transparent society.”

“O’Keefe serves as the CEO and Chairman of the Board so that he can continue to lead and teach his fellow journalists, as well as protect and nurture the (PV) culture.”

It publishes important information it believes is reliable and vital for everyone to know without “advocat(ing) specific solutions” from investigative work.

An earlier PV report called the NYT an American Soviet era Pravda, not how it operates today that includes publishing some of my articles.

An undercover video obtained by PV included the strategy of the Times’ editor for videos Nick Dudich, admitting the broadsheet manipulates content.

Dudich admitted using gatekeeper power to “choose what goes out and what doesn’t go out.”

“We caught (The Times ) admitting” to censoring content, said PV.

“When (it colludes with) You Tube… the bastard child of that relationship is fake news” — a longstanding Times specialty.

PV’s O’Keefe questioned what news sources You Tube considers “legitimate,” adding:

If the company operates as a news business, it’s “going to have to answer for the sins of (its) news partners.”

A separate undercover PV video caught Dudich saying he worked for Hillary’s presidential campaign, adding he didn’t join the Times to “be objective.”

The self-styled newspaper of record is the closest thing to a US ministry of propaganda.

It betrays readers by reinventing reality, burying vital truths, the same unacceptable actions practiced by other establishment and social media like Twitter, Facebook, and others.

Stephen Lendman is the author of:

How Wall Street Fleeces America: Privatized Banking, Government Collusion, and Class War

and

Banker Occupation: Waging Financial War on Humanity