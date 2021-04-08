Aletho News

No COVID Vaccine Required: The Case For Ivermectin

Written by thesaqproject | February 21, 2021

We would not need a COVID19 vaccine if there is already a safe and effective treatment. Imagine that: No lockdowns, no masks, no destruction of jobs and livelihoods. Are there treatments for Covid-19 that are safe, cheap, and effective?

The Case for Ivermectin is Part 1 of an investigative series exploring the ever increasing fight against censorship, health freedom, and the medical professionals and researchers who dare to question the official narrative.

