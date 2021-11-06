3 More Reports of Teen Deaths After COVID Vaccines, as Reported Injuries Exceed 850,000

Data released today by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) showed that between Dec. 14, 2020, and Oct. 29, 2021, a total of 856,919 adverse events following COVID vaccines were reported to the Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System (VAERS).

The data included a total of 18,078 reports of deaths — an increase of 459 over the previous week. There were 127,457 reports of serious injuries, including deaths, during the same time period — up 3,570 compared with the previous week.

Excluding “foreign reports” to VAERS, 634,609 adverse events, including 8,284 deaths and 52,685 serious injuries, were reported in the U.S. between Dec. 14, 2020, and Oct. 29, 2021.

Of the 8,284 U.S. deaths reported as of Oct. 29, 10% occurred within 24 hours of vaccination, 15% occurred within 48 hours of vaccination and 26% occurred in people who experienced an onset of symptoms within 48 hours of being vaccinated.

In the U.S., 418.6 million COVID vaccine doses had been administered as of Oct. 29. This includes: 246 million doses of Pfizer, 157 million doses of Moderna and 15 million doses of Johnson & Johnson (J&J).

The data come directly from reports submitted to VAERS, the primary government-funded system for reporting adverse vaccine reactions in the U.S.

Every Friday, VAERS makes public all vaccine injury reports received as of a specified date, usually about a week prior to the release date. Reports submitted to VAERS require further investigation before a causal relationship can be confirmed. Historically, VAERS has been shown to report only 1% of actual vaccine adverse events.

This week’s U.S. data for 12- to 17-year-olds show:

The most recent deaths include a 12-year-old girl from South Carolina (VAERS I.D. 1784945) who hemorrhaged 22 days after receiving Pfizer’s COVID vaccine, a 13-year-old girl from Maryland (VAERS I.D. 1815096) who died 15 days after receiving her first dose of Pfizer’s COVID vaccine from a heart condition and a 17-year-old female from Texas (VAERS I.D. 1815295 who experienced an acute hyperglycemic crisis 33 days after being vaccinated.

Another recent death involves a 12-year-old girl (VAERS I.D. 1784945) who died from a respiratory tract hemorrhage 22 days after receiving her first dose of Pfizer’s vaccine.

attributed to Pfizer's vaccine.

attributed to Pfizer’s vaccine. 547 reports of myocarditis and pericarditis (heart inflammation) with 539 cases attributed to Pfizer’s vaccine.

126 reports of blood clotting disorders, with all cases attributed to Pfizer.

This week’s U.S. VAERS data, from Dec. 14, 2020, to Oct. 29, 2021, for all age groups combined, show:

CDC signs off on Pfizer COVID vaccine for kids 5-11

CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky on Nov. 3, endorsed the Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices’ (ACIP) recommendation that children 5 to 11 years old be vaccinated against COVID with Pfizer’s pediatric COVID vaccine.

The younger age group will receive one-third of the dose authorized for those 12 and older, in two shots administered at least three weeks apart. The doses will be delivered by smaller needles and stored in smaller vials to avoid a mix-up with adult doses.

The CDC was concerned that COVID cases in children can result in hospitalizations, deaths, multisystem inflammatory syndrome (MIS-C) and complications, such as “long COVID,” in which symptoms can linger for months.

During the ACIP meeting, the CDC said a total of 745 children under 18 have died of COVID since the beginning of the pandemic — although the COVID team admitted 79% were confirmed to be hospitalized for COVID, while the rest were hospital admissions for other causes.

The CDC’s authorization was based mostly on a Pfizer-BioNTech study of 4,600 children worldwide, of whom approximately 3,100 got the low-dose vaccine and about 1,500 got a placebo. Of the 3,100 children in the vaccine group, only 264 children were tested for antibodies to determine the efficacy of Pfizer’s vaccine.

Vaccine-injured speak out at event hosted by Sen. Ron Johnson

During an event hosted Tuesday by U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson (R-Wis.), people whose lives were ruined by COVID vaccines said they feel abandoned by a government that told them it was their patriotic duty to get the shot.

Johnson held a discussion with a panel of experts, including clinicians, scientists, lawyers and patient advocates, and with people injured by COVID vaccines, who gave powerful testimonies about their experiences.

Johnson and the expert panel discussed the importance of early treatment for COVID, healthcare freedom and natural immunity, the impacts of mandates on the American workforce and the economy, COVID vaccine safety concerns and the lack of transparency from federal health agencies in response to his COVID oversight requests.

‘Truth isn’t being told about these vaccines,’ says cancer survivor injured by Pfizer vaccine

In an exclusive interview with The Defender, Diane Ochoa, a 63-year-old cancer survivor from Georgia said she was diagnosed with rare autoimmune disorders Guillain-Barré syndrome (GBS) and chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy (CIDP) after getting her second dose of Pfizer’s COVID vaccine.

On April 16, Ochoa got her second Pfizer dose, through her employer and, within 45 minutes, felt ill. She experienced nausea, extreme diarrhea and pain throughout her entire body that progressively worsened and ravaged its way through her body.

Ochoa saw numerous doctors before she was diagnosed and has spent the past six months trying to heal from her conditions, which left her in “horrific pain,” unable to walk without assistance or provide for herself.

Ochoa said she’s concerned about the “lack of studying they’ve done on this vaccine,” and about the potential for others to suffer long-term consequences even if they didn’t suffer an immediate repercussion as she did.

“My nightmare at night is that our littles might have to endure this because the truth isn’t being spoken about these vaccines,” Ochea said.

Schools are paying kids to get COVID vaccines

Some schools are paying kids to get vaccinated against COVID. According to TIME, schools in Phoenix are giving out $100 gift cards. In Los Angeles, students can win gift cards or a free prom or homecoming ticket if they get the shots.

Louisiana is offering $100 to children who get vaccinated, and officials in San Antonio, Texas, announced parents can claim a $100 gift card for H-E-B grocery stores. In New York City, children as young as 5 are getting paid to get vaccinated.

“We really want kids to take advantage, families take advantage of that,” New York Mayor Bill de Blasio said Thursday. “Everyone could use a little more money around the holidays. But, most importantly, we want our kids and our families to be safe.”

Some critics say paying kids to get vaccinated is bribery, but school districts incentivizing kids feel it makes sense because it keeps students and staff safe.

Children’s Health Defense asks anyone who has experienced an adverse reaction, to any vaccine, to file a report following these three steps.

