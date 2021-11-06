Aletho News

VACCINE TRIAL PARTICIPANT SPEAKS OUT

The Highwire with Del Bigtree | November 4, 2021

Brianne Dressen thought she was doing the right thing when she signed up for the COVID-19 AstraZeneca vaccine trial in 2020. She now joins the growing number of severely vaccine-injured at a press conference in Washington D.C., and shares her heartfelt story in-studio on The HighWire.

‘DELTA’ DRIVEN BY VAXXED IN NEW STUDY

The Highwire with Del Bigtree | November 4, 2021

We were told it was a pandemic of the unvaccinated. Now, new science has revealed a shocking truth.

November 6, 2021 - Posted by | Deception, Science and Pseudo-Science, Video | ,

