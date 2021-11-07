FDA makes it hard to identify the temporary members who voted on COVID vaccines for 5-11 year olds
By Meryl Nass, MD | November 7, 2021
I want to make it easier for others to correctly identify their conflicts of interest.
Below are the permanent members of the committee–but most were not at the meeting, which was stuffed with 11 temporary members whose votes were assured, plus 7 or 8 of the permanent members.
I have put a line through those who did not attend, and added the temporary members who replaced them at the bottom of the page.
Chair
Hana El Sahly, M.D.
Expertise: Vaccines, Infectious Diseases
Term: 06/21/2019-01/31/2022
Professor
Department of Molecular Virology and Microbiology
Department of Medicine
Section of Infectious Diseases
Baylor College of Medicine
Houston, TX 77030
Paula Annunziato, M.D. ***
Expertise: Industry Representative
Term: 02/01/2020-01/31/2024
Vice President and Therapeutic Area Head
Vaccines Clinical Research
Merck
North Wales, PA 19454
Archana Chatterjee, M.D., Ph.D.
Expertise: Pediatrics, Infectious Diseases
Term: 06/21/2019-01/31/2023
Dean Chicago Medical School
Vice President for Medical Affairs
Rosalind Franklin University of Medicine and Science
North Chicago, IL 60064
Geeta K. Swamy, M.D.
Expertise: Infectious Diseases
Term: 08/06/2018-01/31/2022
Senior Associate Dean
Vice Chair for Research & Faculty Development
Associate Professor, ObGyn
Department of Obstetrics & Gynecology
Division of Maternal-Fetal Medicine
Duke University
Durham, NC 27710
Myron Levine, M.D., D.T.P.H., F.A.A.P
Expertise: Infectious Diseases
Term: 05/09/2018-01/31/2022
Simon & Bessie Grollman Distinguished Professor
Associate Dean for Global Health
Vaccinology and Infectious Diseases
Center for Vaccine Development
University of Maryland School of Medicine
Baltimore, MD 21201
Holly Janes, Ph.D.
Expertise: Biostatistics
Term: 02/01/2020-01/31/2023
Professor
Fred Hutchinson Cancer Research Center
Vaccine and Infectious Disease Division
Division of Public Health Sciences
Seattle, WA 98109
Andrea Shane, M.D., M.P.H., M.Sc.
Expertise: Pediatric & Infectious Diseases
Term: 02/01/2018-01/31/2022
Professor of Pediatrics
Director
Division of Pediatric Infectious Diseases
Emory University School of Medicine
Atlanta, GA 30322
H. Cody Meissner, M.D.
Expertise: Infectious Diseases
Term: 08/06/2018-01/31/2022
Professor of Pediatrics
Tufts University School of Medicine
Director, Pediatric Infectious Disease
Tufts Medical Center
Boston, MA 02111
CAPT Amanda Cohn, M.D.
Expertise: Pediatrics, Vaccines
Term: 02/01/2020-01/31/2024
Chief Medical Officer
National Center for Immunizations and Respiratory Diseases
Centers for Disease Control and Prevention
Atlanta, GA 30333
Hayley Gans, M.D.
Expertise: Pediatrics, Infectious Diseases
Term: 06/21/2019-01/31/2023
Professor of Pediatrics
Department of Pediatrics
Stanford University Medical Center
Stanford, CA 94305
Michael Kurilla, M.D., Ph.D.
Expertise: Infectious Diseases, Pathology
Term: 08/06/2018-01/31/2022
Director, Division of Clinical Innovation
National Center for Advancing Translation Sciences
National Institutes of Health
Bethesda, MD 20852
Paul Offit, M.D.
Expertise: Infectious Diseases
Term: 02/01/2018-01/31/2022
Professor of Pediatrics
Division of Infectious Diseases
Abramson Research Building
The Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia
Philadelphia, PA 19104
Steven Pergam, M.D.
Expertise: Infectious Diseases
Term: 02/01/2020-01/31/2024
Medical Director
Infection Prevention
Seattle Cancer Care Alliance
Seattle, WA 98109
Paul Spearman, M.D.
Expertise: Pediatric & Infectious Diseases
Term: 05/09/2018-01/31/2022
Director, Division of Infectious Diseases
Albert B. Sabin Chair in Pediatric Infectious Diseases
Cincinnati Children’s Hospital
Medical Center
Professor, Department of Pediatrics
University of Cincinnati School of Medicine
Cincinnati, OH 45229
Gregg Sylvester, M.D., M.P.H. +
Expertise: Alternate Industry Representative
Term: 02/01/2020-01/31/2024
Vice President
Medical Affairs
Seqirus Inc.
Summit, NJ 07901
TEMPORARY VOTING MEMBERS:
Fuller, A. Oveta, Ph.D. African Studies Center International Institute Associate Professor of Microbiology and Immunology, Medical School University of Michigan Ann Arbor, MI 48109
Hildreth, Sr., James, Ph.D., M.D. Professor Department of Internal Medicine School of Medicine President and Chief Executive Officer Meharry Medical College Nashville, TN 37205
Lee, Jeannette, Ph.D. Professor Department of Biostatistics University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences Little Rock, AR 72701
Levy, Ofer, M.D., Ph.D. Staff Physician & Principal Investigator Director, Precision Vaccines Program Division of Infectious Diseases Boston Children’s Hospital Professor, Harvard Medical School Associate Member Broad Institute Massachusetts Institute of Technology Cambridge, MA 02140
Moore, Patrick, M.D., M.P.H. Distinguished and American Cancer Society Professor Pittsburgh Foundation Chair in Innovative Cancer Research University of Pittsburgh Cancer Institute Pittsburgh, PA 15213
Nelson, Michael, M.D., Ph.D. Professor of Medicine Professor of Clinical Pediatrics Chief Division of Infectious Diseases Asthma, Allergy and Immunology Division Vice Chair for Education UVA Health & UVA School of Medicine Department of Pediatrics Charlottesville, VA 22904
Sawyer, Mark, M.D., F.A.A.P. Professor of Medicine Professor of University of California San Diego School of Medicine Perlman, Stanley, M.D., Ph.D. Director, UC San Diego Pediatrics Professor Residency Program Departments of Microbiology and Rady Children’s Hospital San Diego Immunology La Jolla, CA 92093
Perlman, Stanley, M.D., Ph.D. University of Iowa Associate Director for Vaccine Policy Iowa City, IA 52242 National Center for Immunization and Respiratory Diseases
Professor of Pediatrics Mark Stinksi Chair in Virology
Wharton, Melinda, M.D., MPH University of Iowa Associate Director for Vaccine Policy Iowa City, IA 52242 National Center for Immunization and Respiratory Diseases
Portnoy, Jay, M.D. ** Acting Consumer Representative Atlanta, GA 30333 Professor of Pediatrics Medical Director of Telemedicine Section of Allergy, Asthma and Immunology Children’s Mercy Hospital Kansas City, MO 64108
Rubin, Eric, M.D., Ph.D. Editor-in-Chief New England Journal of Medicine Adjunct Professor Department of Immunology and Harvard TH Chan School of Public Health Associate Physician Brigham and Women’s Hospital Boston, MA 02115 Page 4 of
