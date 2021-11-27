We are mandating a vaccine where there is no scientific evidence that it has ever saved a single life
BMJ notes we will NEVER have the evidence, vaccine makers structured the trials to avoid proving an all-cause mortality benefit since they know it’s negative
By Steve Kirsch | November 27, 2021
If you are are still in doubt as to whether we are being hoodwinked on the safety and efficacy of the COVID vaccines, this Editorial in the BMJ today should remove all doubt. We are being hoodwinked. And it’s not going to get better. Ever. So we are stuck with a vaccine that is being mandated where most people have no fu*&($#ing clue as to whether it works or not.
Why? It’s simple. They know full well from the VAERS data that the vaccine kills far more people than it saves (regardless of age) and they want to make sure you will never find out.
Get it?
Those of us who know how to interpret the safety data from VAERS and other similar systems know full well what is going on, but when we try to warn people, we are being marginalized as spreaders of misinformation. Who’s lying? Well, suffice it to say that no self-proclaimed VAERS expert will agree to a debate.
Note: For those of you upset about the headline, sure, they can argue that the COVID vaccines saved people from dying from COVID. I concede that. But the all-cause mortality (ACM) rate (which nobody is looking at), has always been far greater than the COVID lives saved.
And that my friends is the inconvenient truth.
Share this:
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- More
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
Related
November 27, 2021 - Posted by aletho | Science and Pseudo-Science, Timeless or most popular | COVID-19 Vaccine
No comments yet.
This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.
Featured Video
Whitney Webb Exposes How Green Finance is Monopolizing the Planet
For more videos go to the Aletho News – Video Category
or go to
Aletho News Archives – Video-Images
From the Archives
Lee Harvey Oswald and Spenser Rapone
By Jacob G. Hornberger | FFF | June 28, 2018
The U.S. military’s treatment of Army Lt. Spenser Rapone provides additional circumstantial evidence that the official story about accused lone-nut presidential assassin Lee Harvey Oswald is pure bunk.
Rapone is a West Point graduate who was admitted to West Point after serving as an enlisted man in Afghanistan. Recently, the army brass gave him a less-than-honorable discharge. The reason? Rapone believes in communism and opposes U.S. imperialism. He made this clear when he posted on social media a picture of himself at graduation at West Point with a sign on the inside of his hat that said “Communism will win” and another picture of himself wearing a t-shirt under his uniform with a picture of communist Che Guevara.
Florida U.S. Senator Marco Rubio perfectly expressed the mindset of the military establishment: “While in uniform, Spenser Rapone advocated for communism and political violence, and expressed support and sympathy for enemies of the United States.”
None of this should surprise anyone. This is precisely how we would expect the U.S. military to react to a U.S. soldier who believes in communism. After all, let’s not forget: the entire 45 years of the Cold War was driven by the U.S. national-security establishment’s antipathy toward communism and communists.
Which brings up Lee Harvey Oswald, the supposed communist that the U.S. establishment continues to claim assassinated President John F. Kennedy.
Who was Oswald? Like Rapone, he was a U.S. soldier, specifically a U.S. Marine. Also, Oswald was supposedly a communist.
Yet, interestingly enough, the military’s treatment of Oswald was totally different from its treatment of Rapone. … continue
Blog Roll
-
Visits Since December 2009
- 5,205,026 hits
Looking for something?
Archives
Calendar
CategoriesAletho News Book Review Civil Liberties Corruption Deception Economics Environmentalism Ethnic Cleansing, Racism, Zionism Fake News False Flag Terrorism Full Spectrum Dominance Illegal Occupation Mainstream Media, Warmongering Militarism Progressive Hypocrite Russophobia Science and Pseudo-Science Solidarity and Activism Subjugation - Torture Supremacism, Social Darwinism Timeless or most popular Video War Crimes Wars for Israel
Tags9/11 Afghanistan Africa AIPAC al-Qaeda Argentina Australia BBC Benjamin Netanyahu Brazil Canada Central Intelligence Agency China CIA CNN Colombia Covid-19 COVID-19 Vaccine Da’esh Donald Trump Egypt European Union Facebook FBI France Gaza Germany Google Hamas Hebron Hezbollah Hillary Clinton Human rights India Iran Iraq ISIS Israel Israeli settlement Japan Jerusalem Joe Biden John Kerry Korea Latin America Lebanon Libya Middle East National Security Agency NATO New York Times North Korea NSA Obama Pakistan Palestine Qatar Russia Sanctions against Iran Saudi Arabia Syria The Guardian Turkey Twitter UAE UK Ukraine United Nations United States USA Venezuela Washington Post West Bank Yemen Zionism
Recent Comments
brianharryaustralia on Why Washington’s ‘… brianharryaustralia on how to manufacture a hospital… 5 dancing shlomos on Klaus’ Great Narrative: Lockin… 5 dancing shlomos on How to escape Google brianharryaustralia on How to escape Google h5mind on Covid Medical insanity, as des… planetsheeple on Uprising in Guadeloupe Bill Francis on Are We Overreacting to Om… Bill Francis on With Low Vaccination Rates, Af… Gotmoxie on Vaccine ‘dramatically’ increas… Betsy M on What is happening in Australia… Brian Concannon on Vaccine ‘dramatically’ increas…
Aletho News
- We are mandating a vaccine where there is no scientific evidence that it has ever saved a single life November 28, 2021
- Canadian landlord says tenants need to show a vaccine passport to live in building November 27, 2021
- Why Washington’s ‘Russian Invasion’ Scare is Cover for Kiev’s New Offensive Against Donbass November 27, 2021
- How to escape Google November 27, 2021
- Klaus’ Great Narrative: Locking the Plebs Into Plato’s Cave for the 21st Century November 27, 2021
- PROOF: COVID vaccines cause prion diseases November 27, 2021
- how to manufacture a hospital crisis… November 27, 2021
- Whitney Webb Exposes How Green Finance is Monopolizing the Planet November 27, 2021
- Uprising in Guadeloupe November 27, 2021
- What is happening in Australia’s Aboriginal communities? November 27, 2021
- Are We Overreacting to Omicron? November 27, 2021
- Bad Science Publishing: Retractions And Predatory Journals On The Rise November 26, 2021
- Space: The U.S. Has Questions for Russia, Which Has More for the U.S. November 26, 2021
- With Low Vaccination Rates, Africa’s Covid Deaths Remain Far below Europe and the US November 26, 2021
- Vaccine ‘dramatically’ increases heart risk, says new study November 26, 2021
- ONS slapped down by UK statistics watchdog for misleading claim that unvaccinated have “32 times” risk of Covid death November 26, 2021
- New Zealand Doctors Speaking out with Science November 26, 2021
- Vaccinated “No Less Infectious” Than Unvaccinated, CDC Study Finds November 26, 2021
OffGuardian
- “The Omicron Variant” – Magic pills, or solving the Africa problem? November 27, 2021
- What is happening in Australia’s Aboriginal communities? November 26, 2021
- WATCH: Going off Grid November 25, 2021
Richie Allen
- Masks Are Compulsory In Shops & On Public Transport Again November 27, 2021
- Omicron Is An Anagram Of Moronic – They’re Laughing In Our Faces November 27, 2021
- Finn: “New Variant Might Mean Christmas Restrictions” November 26, 2021
- Hayden Hewitt’s New Film “Unseen” Premieres Today At 6.30pm November 26, 2021
Consent Factory
- Pathologized Totalitarianism 101 November 22, 2021
If Americans Knew
- Armed Israeli civilian shoots, kills Palestinian boy during alleged stabbing attack November 24, 2021
- Resisting occupation: Palestinian killed, 1 Israeli Dead in Jerusalem November 23, 2021
- WATCH: Israeli soldiers describe their actions in Hebron November 17, 2021
Not A Lot Of People Know That
- Cricket Pie? Stuff It–Mike Huckabee November 27, 2021
- David Viner’s Thing Of The Past Comes Back To Haunt Him (Again!) November 27, 2021
- The Arctic Ocean began warming decades earlier than previously thought, new research shows November 27, 2021
- Environment Agency Stokes Flood Fears November 26, 2021
No Tricks Zone
Sebastian Rushworth M.D.
- Is saturated fat unhealthy? November 27, 2021
More Links
Contact:atheonews (at) gmail.com
Disclaimer
This site is provided as a research and reference tool. Although we make every reasonable effort to ensure that the information and data provided at this site are useful, accurate, and current, we cannot guarantee that the information and data provided here will be error-free. By using this site, you assume all responsibility for and risk arising from your use of and reliance upon the contents of this site.
This site and the information available through it do not, and are not intended to constitute legal advice. Should you require legal advice, you should consult your own attorney.
Nothing within this site or linked to by this site constitutes investment advice or medical advice.
Materials accessible from or added to this site by third parties, such as comments posted, are strictly the responsibility of the third party who added such materials or made them accessible and we neither endorse nor undertake to control, monitor, edit or assume responsibility for any such third-party material.
The posting of stories, commentaries, reports, documents and links (embedded or otherwise) on this site does not in any way, shape or form, implied or otherwise, necessarily express or suggest endorsement or support of any of such posted material or parts therein.
The word “alleged” is deemed to occur before the word “fraud.” Since the rule of law still applies. To peasants, at least.
Fair Use
This site contains copyrighted material the use of which has not always been specifically authorized by the copyright owner. We are making such material available in our efforts to advance understanding of environmental, political, human rights, economic, democracy, scientific, and social justice issues, etc. We believe this constitutes a ‘fair use’ of any such copyrighted material as provided for in section 107 of the US Copyright Law. In accordance with Title 17 U.S.C. Section 107, the material on this site is distributed without profit to those who have expressed a prior interest in receiving the included information for research and educational purposes. For more info go to: http://www.law.cornell.edu/uscode/17/107.shtml. If you wish to use copyrighted material from this site for purposes of your own that go beyond ‘fair use’, you must obtain permission from the copyright owner.
DMCA Contact
This is information for anyone that wishes to challenge our “fair use” of copyrighted material.
If you are a legal copyright holder or a designated agent for such and you believe that content residing on or accessible through our website infringes a copyright and falls outside the boundaries of “Fair Use”, please send a notice of infringement by contacting atheonews@gmail.com.
We will respond and take necessary action immediately.
If notice is given of an alleged copyright violation we will act expeditiously to remove or disable access to the material(s) in question.
All 3rd party material posted on this website is copyright the respective owners / authors. Aletho News makes no claim of copyright on such material.
Site infoAletho News
Blog at WordPress.com.
Leave a Reply