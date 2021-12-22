No Deaths From Taking Vitamins

The 38th annual report from the American Association of Poison Control Centers shows zero deaths from vitamins.

Supporting data is in Table 22B, p 1476-1478, at the very end of the report published in Clinical Toxicology. [1]

It is interesting that it is so quietly placed way back there where nary a news reporter is likely to see it.

The AAPCC reports zero deaths from multiple vitamins.

And, there were no deaths whatsoever from vitamin A, niacin, pyridoxine (B-6) any other B-vitamin.

There were no deaths from vitamin C, vitamin D, vitamin E, or from any vitamin at all.

On page 1477 there is an allegation of a single death attributed to an unspecified, unknown “Miscellaneous Vitamin.”

The obvious uncertainly of such a listing diminishes any claim of validity.

There were no fatalities from amino acids, creatine, blue-green algae, glucosamine, or chondroitin.

There were no deaths from any homeopathic remedy, Asian medicine, Hispanic medicine, or Ayurvedic medicine. None.

Zero deaths from vitamins.

Want to bet this will never be on the evening news?

Well, have you seen it there? And why not? After all, over half of the U.S. population takes daily nutritional supplements. A Harris Poll showed that for American adults, the number is 86 percent. [2]

But let’s just use the low number.

Should each of those people take only one single tablet daily, that still makes close to 170,000,000 individual doses per day, for a total of well over 60 billion doses annually.

Since many persons take far more than just one single vitamin tablet, actual consumption is considerably higher, and the safety of vitamin supplements is all the more remarkable.

Throughout the entire year, coast to coast across the entire USA, there was not one single death from a vitamin.

If vitamin supplements are allegedly so “dangerous,” as the FDA, the news media, and even some physicians still claim, then where are the bodies?

References:

Gummin DD, Mowry JB, Beuhler MC et al. 2020 Annual Report of the American Association of Poison Control Centers’ National Poison Data System (NPDS): 38th Annual Report. Clinical Toxicology 2021, 59:12. https://doi.org/10.1080/15563650.2021.1989785 or https://www.tandfonline.com/doi/abs/10.1080/15563650.2021.1989785 https://osteopathic.org/2019/01/16/poll-finds-86-of-americans-take-vitamins-or-supplements-yet-only-21-have-a-confirmed-nutritional-deficiency/

Andrew W. Saul is Editor-in-Chief of the Orthomolecular Medicine News Service, now in its 18th year of free publication. He is also a member of the Japanese College of Intravenous Therapy; the Orthomolecular Medicine Hall of Fame; and is author or coauthor of twelve books. He has no financial connection whatsoever to the supplement or health products industry.