Americans are smartening up about the boosters
By Meryl Nass, MD | December 11, 2021
According to the CDC, as of December 10, 2021:
“Overall, about 237.5 million people, or 71.5% of the total U.S. population, have received at least one dose of vaccine.
About 200.7 million people, or 60.5% of the total U.S. population, have been fully vaccinated.*
About 49.9 million additional/booster doses in fully vaccinated people have been reported.“
What does this really mean?
- At least 16% of those who got their first dose of a two shot series decided not to go back for number 2, or perhaps died.
- Less than 25% of those who did become fully vaccinated have gone back for a first booster.
I think a large chunk of the population was sucked into getting the vaccines initially, but a considerable number of them have seen through the vaccine propaganda and realize it is not solving the COVID problem, and is not providing vaccinated individuals much protection.
Perhaps some of them have noticed that Israel is already talking about shot #4. Or they may have heard that if the Omicron strain continues to cause very mild disease, it will serve as as a natural vaccine, inoculating people who get it.
In Memoreum
Michael “Mike” Anthony Granata of Gilroy, California | 1965 – 2021
Michael “Mike” Anthony Granata February 21, 1965 – November 1, 2021
Michael, a longtime resident of Gilroy, passed away on November 1, 2021. Never a kinder more gentle man did I know than my husband, Michael.
For those who knew Mike, you know that he was a good and honest man. He was kind, considerate, and always polite.
Mike was adamant that people know what happened to him that caused his early and unexpected death. Message from Mike:
“Many nurses and non-nursing staff begged me and my wife to get the truth out to the public about the Covid-19 vaccines because the truth of deaths from the vaccine was being hidden within the medical profession. I promised I would get the message out. So, here is my message: I was afraid of getting the vaccine for fear that I might die. At the insistence of my doctor, I gave in to pressure to get vaccinated. On August 17th I received the Moderna vaccine and starting feeling ill three days later. I never recovered but continued to get worse. I developed multisystem inflammation and multisystem failure that medical professionals could not stop. My muscles disappeared as if to disintegrate. I was in ICU for several weeks and stabbed with needles up to 24 times a day for those several weeks, while also receiving 6 or 7 IVs at the same time (continuously). It was constant torture that I cannot describe. I was no longer treated as a human with feelings and a life. I was nothing more than a covid vaccine human guinea pig and the doctors excited to participate in my fascinating progression unto death. If you want to know more, please ask my wife. I wished I would have never gotten vaccinated. If you are not vaccinated, don’t do it unless you are ready to suffer and die.”
Mike did not deserve the pain and suffering he endured. He was a good man and deserved better. … continue
