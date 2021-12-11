Aletho News

Americans are smartening up about the boosters

By Meryl Nass, MD | December 11, 2021

According to the CDC, as of December 10, 2021:

Overall, about 237.5 million people, or 71.5% of the total U.S. population, have received at least one dose of vaccine. 

About 200.7 million people, or 60.5% of the total U.S. population, have been fully vaccinated.* 

About 49.9 million additional/booster doses in fully vaccinated people have been reported.

What does this really mean?

  • At least 16% of those who got their first dose of a two shot series decided not to go back for number 2, or perhaps died.
  • Less than 25% of those who did become fully vaccinated have gone back for a first booster.

I think a large chunk of the population was sucked into getting the vaccines initially, but a considerable number of them have seen through the vaccine propaganda and realize it is not solving the COVID problem, and is not providing vaccinated individuals much protection.

Perhaps some of them have noticed that Israel is already talking about shot #4.  Or they may have heard that if the Omicron strain continues to cause very mild disease, it will serve as as a natural vaccine, inoculating people who get it.

