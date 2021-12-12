Aletho News

Since Biden’s Injection Order the Rate of Covid Deaths in the US Military Has Quadrupled

Anti-Empire | December 12, 2021

On August 25th Biden ordered that every member of the US military (active, reserve and national guard) must perform a fundamental sacrament of the mind virus cult known as “vaccination”.

A week before the order US military Covid deaths stood at 34.

Presently they stand at 79.

In other words, in the 4 months since the injection order as many US servicemen were deemed to have died with/from Covid as in the entire 17 months before the order was given.

In the entire vaccine-free 2020 fewer than 20 US servicemen died with/from Covid. (24 by March.)

The unvaccinated military of 2020 experienced three times fewer Covid deaths than the heavily injected military of 2021. 

Even so at 2 million strong and 79 deaths, a Covid death is still rarer than a lottery win.

The Pentagon says the dead were overwhelmingly “not fully vaccinated,” but the Pentagon also doesn’t consider troops “fully vaccinated” until 14 days after the 2nd dose — that is to say until the initial period of negative vaccine efficiency has ended.

