The tide is turning: former pro-vax PhDs are now refusing the booster
Want to know what changed their minds?
By Steve Kirsch | December 12, 2021
People are starting to wake up.
Recently, I received news that top researchers at multiple highly respected institutions (including Harvard) who had earlier been publicly promoting the vaccine have now changed their minds and are privately refusing to get the booster.
How is that possible? Did we finally convince them with the data? Most of my truthteller friends have been censored and/or deplatformed. So what is causing these people to shift their views so quickly?
The credit for the attitude shift goes our best convincer: the vaccine itself.
These researchers are seeing first hand how dangerous the vaccine is because they are involved in studies in hospitalized and/or outpatients and they see the numbers first hand.
Of course, they can’t say anything officially since they would be fired or have their funding taken away.
I just wanted you to know that people are finally waking up to what is really going on here.
December 12, 2021
