MEPs against compulsory vaccination
Christine Anderson, MdEP | December 10, 2021
At the 4th Intergroup Press Conference this week, I met again with my colleagues and we made it clear once more:
– No to compulsory vaccination
– No to social division
– No to political/medial scaremongering
– No to the state-fueled dismantling of freedom and democracy.
See in my speech why I will defend the freedom of our children with claws and teeth and call on the administration:
“Come on, government! Let’s see what you’ve got. I’m not afraid of you!”
December 13, 2021 - Posted by aletho | Civil Liberties, Video | European Union, Human rights
Leave a Reply