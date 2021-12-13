Aletho News

MEPs against compulsory vaccination

Christine Anderson, MdEP | December 10, 2021

At the 4th Intergroup Press Conference this week, I met again with my colleagues and we made it clear once more:

– No to compulsory vaccination
– No to social division
– No to political/medial scaremongering
– No to the state-fueled dismantling of freedom and democracy.

See in my speech why I will defend the freedom of our children with claws and teeth and call on the administration:

“Come on, government! Let’s see what you’ve got. I’m not afraid of you!”

December 13, 2021 - Posted by | Civil Liberties, Video | ,

