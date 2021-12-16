The shocking death toll from Omicron is … nil!

I HAVE reported a lot of bad news over the past year concerning the arrival in our world of SARS-COV-2. In particular, we have suffered from a pandemic of fearful behaviour by many governments, especially European and American, enforcing hugely damaging, ineffective and expensive lockdowns and the rollout of a dangerous vaccine.

The madness continues, particularly in the UK, where Omicron, the latest virus variant, has captured massive headlines. Encouraged by ministers and their advisers, millions of Britons have been clamouring to receive another Covid jab, crashing the NHS website and creating queues of up to five hours at walk-in jab centres.

Masks are everywhere here in beautiful Worthing, on the south coast of England, after a brief period of normality. Our old folk in care homes are once again subject to visitor limits, and most indoor venues are being told to insist on people hiding their faces behind unhealthy, germ-laden, oxygen-depriving face coverings.

Today, however, especially for TCW Defending Freedom readers, I have some encouraging news. It arises from an examination of data collated globally by the World Health Organisation (WHO) on deaths reported to date as a result of the new variant.

Like the market traders whose cries persuade us to take up their bargain offers, I can tell you that internationally, as of last Saturday, the global total came nowhere near the 650,000 deaths that flu can cause in a year. It did not even reach 100,000 deaths, or 10,000, or 1,000.

The good news is that as of last Saturday, even as ministers across the UK were warning of an impending Omicron ‘tsunami’, the number of deaths was precisely ZERO.

‘For Omicron, we have not had any deaths reported, but it is still early in the clinical course of disease and this may change,’ the WHO said.

Of course it may change. Perhaps it already has. On Monday, Boris Johnson said that ‘sadly, at least one patient has been confirmed to have died with Omicron’. Note however that he said ‘with’, not ‘from’.

As we get a fresh epidemic of testing for the variant, people who die for quite distinct reasons will become new ‘Covid’ victims when they show a positive test result within 28 days of their demise. And people who are perfectly well, but who test positive, will go down as ‘cases’. This irresponsible and unscientific device was used from the start to inflate Covid numbers, distorting public perception of the dangers.

With ministers such as Michael Gove muscling in on the scare-mongering, another Christmas could be under threat if a fresh ‘tsunami’ of positive test results grabs headlines.

But on what basis?

The WHO’s latest update for December 7 showed that all 212 Omicron cases documented across 18 European Union countries were either mild or without any symptoms at all. So why should we once again turn our lives upside down, even if millions become exposed, if the symptoms are going to be like those of the common cold?

If Omicron were able to oust the toxic Delta variant from dominance, it might even mark the beginning of the end of the Covid crisis. The actual science (as opposed to the politics of the vaccines cartel as spelled out by American trial lawyer Robert Kennedy Jnr) is heartening.

Dr Jean-Marc Sabatier, one of Europe’s top coronavirus experts – he edits a journal dedicated to their study – told French Daily News on December 2: ‘It has been established that this Omicron variant causes only mild or even moderate forms of Covid-19 disease. This is rather reassuring and in line with the logic of the behaviour of viruses: During their mutations they generally become more and more infectious, but they lose their virulence and do not give serious or lethal forms of illness.’

Sabatier, a cell biologist and microbiologist, is director of research at the publicly-funded French National Centre for Scientific Research (CNRS). He expressed doubts about mandatory vaccination, both because the jabs have lost their initial effectiveness, and because Omicron, although contagious, does not cause serious illness.

‘Another particularity of the Omicron variant is that the 32 mutations described in the spike protein (the genetically engineered feature of the virus which enables it to infect a wide range of human cells) give it a certain resistance to current vaccines,’ he said.

‘This justifies even less the mass vaccination imposed by health authorities. This is particularly true for children between five and 11 years of age, who may be infected by the virus but only exceptionally develop severe forms of the disease and only in the presence of comorbidities.’

We will soon know whether Omicron will take over as the dominant circulating variant, he added. But even if it does, Sabatier advises against booster shots – the exact opposite of current NHS policy.

More grounds for Omicron optimism were spelled out by Jacques Fantini, another senior French scientist, soon after the variant was first identified. He said detailed analysis confirmed that it is a ‘super-mutant’ – but not in the terrifying sense the UK media have been putting across.

On the contrary, the large number of mutations in its spike protein had been shown to give it a decreased affinity for a particular type of cell receptor, called ACE-2, that provided an entry point into our bodies for the original virus, making it so much more dangerous to humans than the bat virus on which it was based.

This is why Omicron is much less of a hazard than its predecessors, as also confirmed on Monday this week by Dr Angelique Coetzee, the South African doctor who first identified it.

In an interview with Nigel Farage on GB News, she agreed that far from being a cause for panic, exposure to the variant with its much milder symptoms could help build natural immunity across the population. Here is an extract from their exchange:

Farage: ‘The variant’s been around for a considerable time in South Africa and … it would appear that the deaths of people with Covid are falling very sharply. It seems that compared with some of the other variants we’ve experienced over the past 20 months, this is actually a much milder form of Covid-19. Please tell us what South Africa’s experience has been.’

Coetzee: ‘You are absolutely correct … two weeks after the first patients were seen, we started to realise that this is a mild disease.’

Farage: ‘On this particular variant, the Prime Minister has said we must set aside the idea that it’s mild; and actually last night, four times in an address to the nation, described this as an emergency. Taking politics out of it completely, from a medical perspective does it look to you like the British are over-reacting?’

Coetzee: ‘They over-reacted from the moment South Africa announced that we have Omicron, with 30-plus mutations. Within 24 hours we got slammed. It would be very interesting to see whether the British people have a different type of Omicron than the rest of the world. Because it doesn’t matter how many times we are saying it’s a mild disease, some people or some scientists don’t really want to believe us.’

While the BBC finds ever more convoluted reasons for encouraging us to have more jabs, GB News is offering a welcome alternative voice within British broadcasting.

The new channel brings hope that we may see more challenges to the secrecy, narrow-mindedness, confusion and propaganda which I am sorry to say has so far characterised much of the Anglo-American scientific establishment’s response to the Covid crisis.