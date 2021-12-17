In Vitro Fertilization clinics began having serious problems right after the vaccines were rolled out

I just got off the phone with a woman who works at a large IVF clinic. She has to remain nameless to avoid being fired for speaking out. Nobody is supposed to know about the serious problems happening in the IVF clinics.

Let me tell you what is really going on and the scientific study that explains it.

Rest assured that the so-called “fact checkers” will call the IVF clinics who will deny there are any problems at all. “Nothing to see here folks, move along!”

So you’ll have to decide who you want to believe here.

No clue why miscarriage rates doubled from March through May

It seems that they’ve been having a series of problems starting in March, 2021 that they just cannot figure out and have never seen before. Although my informant believes it is the vaccine (which of course is why I got the call), she says that the PhD they employ there to investigate the problem is looking at “every possible variable” to figure out why there was suddenly a doubling of the miscarriage rate (in March through May). Nothing was common to all these women. Nothing. She couldn’t figure out the cause.

The PhD never even considered the shots as a possible variable – she refused to look at it when it was mentioned as really the only environmental change for all their patients. And because none of the other variables panned out as being a cause, she called the miscarriage increase a “fluke.”

The IVF clinics began having problems starting in March. And they’ve talked to other IVF clinics who are having similar problems.

The problems in Utah are documented in this 42-page report produced by HEALTH INDEPENDENCE ALLIANCE.

Here are a few highlights from the report:

Due to the vaccine, the miscarriage rate jumped from 28% to 40% (which is a 43% increase) The report details stories of miscarriages, death, disability, and a wide range of other adverse events. Conclusion: the vaccines should be immediately stopped.

Here is a sample of some of the problems they’ve had. I’ll add to this list over time as I get more data, but I wanted to share this with you now.

Note: they do NOT track the vaccination status of any of the women or men involved in the IVF process since they believe that the vaccines are safe and effective. I just wanted to point that out in case you were curious.

In March thru May, there was a huge spike in miscarriage rates. It is normally 25% to 30%. In these months it shot up over 50%. They’ve never seen anything like that before. One woman had very reliably donated 30 or more eggs each time she came in, which yielded 5 to 8 embryos. In May, she got her second shot of the vaccine and then came in to donate a couple of weeks later. The clinic was shocked: all of the embryos had arrested when they checked them on day 5. None of them reached the stage where the trophectoderm forms. I’m told this sort of thing is exactly what you’d expect from the vaccine (see “What happened in Singapore” below). They are seeing an unknown contaminant in the wells with the embryos. They started noticing this in August, but it could have started sooner than that. They only notice it under high power magnification and it is only the wells with the embryos. They still don’t know what it is or how it got there. Multiple clinics report the exact same thing. This means it is either coming from the sperm or the egg. This month, 2 of 10 women in their clinic are having serious problems. They both had 38 eggs but produced only 1 or 2 embryos, way below normal.

The clinics are not bringing any of these problems to the public’s attention

They don’t want to alarm anyone or discourage anyone from getting these “safe and effective” vaccines. It’s all being discussed in private chat rooms between the IVF clinics. My informant would be fired if they found out who she was.

Some people who work at these clinics really don’t like the unvaccinated

Finally, the embryologist at one clinic was heard saying “All the unvaxed deserve to die.” Wow. You really can’t make this stuff up.

What happened in Singapore?

I’ve written in the past about the famous Singapore study that was deliberately gamed so that the conclusion (which determined the vaccines were dangerous to women) would not panic anyone.

Essentially, the vaccine creates antibodies that attack a protein (syncytin-1) which is essential for placenta formation.

In plain English, what they found is that the vaccine should be avoided if you are trying to have a baby.

Here’s what I originally wrote in July, 2021:

There is a substack article What happened in Singapore showing the antibody response to syncytin-1 is real and harmful. Mike Yeadon and Dr. Wolfgang Wodarg raised an alarm in Item XI of their petition to halt the Covid vaccine in December that it may induce an antibody response to syncytin-1, which is essential for placenta formation. The Singapore study authors set up their study to “dispel” this insinuation. Brian Mowrey wrote the article to explain the testing system and why the result the authors’ study found is a giant warning that the fears they were trying to dispel are valid. In short there is a lot we do not know about the effects of the vaccines on reproductive health and what we know is troubling enough that they should not be recommended for anyone looking to have a baby.

Brian Mowrey’s substack article was written on Jun 23, 2021, about a month after the Singapore study was published.

It’s now December 15, 2021. There was only one person who commented on the article and 5 likes. That’s why nobody knows about this. It’s been suppressed.

So nobody is going to connect the dots here… unless they read my substack of course.

Expect “real” scientists to ignore your data if it doesn’t comport with the mainstream narrative

Just an addendum that it will be hard to get anyone mainstream to even read this article.

In my case, I’d estimate that close to 90% of the people doing medical research that I know now refuse to talk to me because I don’t think the vaccines are safe (so I must be an evil person). Around 5% agree with me. And there are 5% are in the middle who will talk to me about anything except the vaccines and masking. They do not want to even hear that they might be wrong. I suggested that they might want to check out my substack articles just so they can see what they have been missing, but I get a polite “no thank you” to my offer.

This is why the scientific community is so stuck on their beliefs. They basically are very proficient at filtering out any information that doesn’t align with their beliefs.