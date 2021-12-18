Aletho News

Vaccines are very good… for the drug companies

By Steve Kirsch | December 18, 2021

This one graphic shows everything you need to know. This is one of the reasons why nobody wants to talk to me.

The graphic is from a paper which was published in April 24, 2017: Pilot comparative study on the health of vaccinated and unvaccinated 6- to 12- year old U.S. children

The point of this article is that the COVID vaccines are not the first unsafe vaccine. We’ve been doing this for years. The COVID vaccines are simply the latest manifestation of a problem which has been going on for over 20 years.

Key points from that paper:

  • Vaccinated children were over four-fold more likely to be diagnosed on the Autism Spectrum
  • Vaccinated children were 30-fold more likely to be diagnosed with allergic rhinitis (hay fever) than non-vaccinated children
  • Vaccinated children were 22-fold more likely to require an allergy medication than unvaccinated children
  • Vaccinated children were over five-fold more likely to be diagnosed with a learning disability than unvaccinated children
  • Vaccinated children were 340 percent more likely to be diagnosed with Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder than unvaccinated children
  • Vaccinated children were 5.9-fold more likely to have been diagnosed with pneumonia than unvaccinated children
  • Vaccinated children were 3.8-fold more likely to be diagnosed with middle ear infection (otitis media) than unvaccinated children
  • Vaccinated children were 700 percent more likely to have had surgery to insert ear drainage tubes than unvaccinated children
  • Vaccinated children were 2.4-fold more likely to have been diagnosed with any chronic illness than unvaccinated children

The message from the drug companies to America is clear

  1. Liability protection is a must. Thank you Congress for that. We are the only industry in America without any liability. Perfect. This allows us to create customers for life.
  2. Parents should make sure to vaccinate all your kids with all possible vaccines. That way, there will not be a control group to compare the outcomes with so nobody will be able to prove that vaccines make things worse.

The drug companies of America thank you for your cooperation, whether it is willing or unwilling. You will cooperate.

Next up on the agenda for Congress

  1. Passing laws that make it illegal to protest
  2. Mandating all children get all approved vaccines to create lifetime customers
  3. Criminalizing those evil people that try to warn America about what is really happening.
  4. Requiring by law social media companies to silence anyone who speaks out against the government agenda.

