The Myth of “Safe and Effective”

Dr. Sam Bailey | December 14, 2021

“Safe & Effective” – now where have we heard that before? Let’s dive into another pharmaceutical experiment and see how it affected future generations.

References:

1. Institutional Corruption of Pharmaceuticals and the Myth of Safe and Effective Drugs, 2013: https://www.ftc.gov/system/files/docu…

2. Leon Goldberg: Creator of DES (Diethylstilbestrol): https://www.asmalldoseoftoxicology.or…

3. Diethylstilbestrol (DES) in the US: https://embryo.asu.edu/pages/diethyls…

4. Gynaecomastia in Stilboestrol workers, 1944: https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/arti…

5. Robert Meyers – D.E.S., the bitter pill, 1983: https://archive.org/details/desbitter…

6. Diana Dutton – Worse than the disease : pitfalls of medical progress, 1988: https://archive.org/details/worsethan… (Excellent overview of the DES story in the US)

7. Diethylstilbestrol (DES): https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Diethyl…

8. Elmer Louis Severinghaus Papers: https://search.amphilsoc.org/collecti…

9. Journal of a DES Daughter: https://diethylstilbestrol.co.uk/the-…

10. Adenocarcinoma of the Vagina — Association of Maternal Stilbestrol Therapy with Tumor Appearance in Young Women, 1971: https://www.nejm.org/doi/full/10.1056…

11. Maternal Diethylstilbestrol a Time Bomb for Child?, 1971: https://jamanetwork.com/journals/jama…

12. Adverse Health Outcomes in Women Exposed In Utero to Diethylstilbestrol, 2011: https://www.nejm.org/doi/full/10.1056…

13. DES in China: https://www.made-in-china.com/product…

14. Viral social media post claims Chinese wives are secretly feeding their husbands impotency drugs to stop cheating, 2021: https://www.scmp.com/news/people-cult…

