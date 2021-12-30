The Pfizer Inoculations Do More Harm Than Good
CANADIAN COVID CARE ALLIANCE | December 16, 2021
The Pfizer 6 month data shows that Pfizer’s COVID-19 inoculations cause more illness than they prevent. Plus, an overview of the Pfizer trial flaws in both design and execution.
Our alliance of independent Canadian doctors, scientists and health care practitioners is committed to providing top-quality and balanced evidence-based information to the Canadian public about COVID-19 so that hospitalizations can be reduced, lives saved, and our country safely restored as quickly as possible.
From the Archives
18 Reasons I Won’t Be Getting a Covid Vaccine
By Christian Elliot | Deconstructing Conventional | April 5, 2021
A few friends have asked my thoughts on the covid jab(s) so I thought it was time to write an article on the topic.
All my friends had not heard most of the details I shared, so I figured you might appreciate hearing some of what I told them.
I don’t know everything, but so far no one has been able to answer the objections below.
So here are the reasons I’m opting out of the covid vaccine. … continue
