A brief reminder: Health agencies were not always deranged
a trip down memory lane
el gato malo – bad cattitude – december 4, 2021
it was february of 2020, a kinder time. a gentler time.
and the WHO was putting out guidelines to avoid stigmatizing people who got covid…
never forget this.
they knew before 2020 than none of these interventions worked, that their prices were insanely high, and that they should never be undertaken.
they knew the dangers of vilification and polarization.
standing pandemic guidelines vehemently warned against any of this and especially against making pariahs of the infected and cultivating exaggerated fear to drive compliance.
this has NOT been “following the science” is has been the abrogation of a century of evidence based epidemiology and social mores in order to take a devastating and self-serving joy ride with the world’s populace like it was some sort of video game.
and all the health agencies were aware of that.
these were choices.
this was done to you, not for you.
and it was done by people who damn well knew better.
if you learn one thing from this, learn that, because these malefactors and agencies are still around and they are not done with you…
December 4, 2021 - Posted by aletho | Science and Pseudo-Science, Timeless or most popular | Covid-19, Human rights, WHO
