The crooked, proto-fascist EU President Ursula von der Leyen

By Kathy Gyngell | TCW Defending Freedom | December 7, 2021

MANY TCW Defending Freedom readers will know Paul Weston from his informed below-the-line comments on the site over the years. Others will know him for his own YouTube video analyses of ‘Covid lies, damn lies and statistics’ and other topics.

It is the latest of these we want to share with you today – his expose of EU President Ursula von der Leyen and the resurrection of fascism in Europe. Paul dismembers the financial malfeasance behind her arbitrary billion-euro vaccine order from her close friend Albert Bourla, the Pfizer chief executive who seems to make a quite a success of chumming up with the gullible great and good  despite his company being fined £2billion in recent years for bad practice.

What never ceases to amaze me is how our woke social justice warriors in the press and on TV manage to turn a blind eye to these, the biggest crimes of all, happening in the here and now. So we have to thank Paul Weston for doing their job for them in the case of the crooked and dangerous von der Leyen. His video, which you need to watch from beginning to end, shows once again that it is fascism in governments we have to fear or beware of, not that of marginal and powerless street groups, such as exist at all.

  1. I think the term Proto-Communist is more fitting than Fascist. The E.U.’s Globalism is more Marxist than Fascist.

    Like

    Comment by papasha408 | December 8, 2021 | Reply


