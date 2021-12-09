Colleges and universities are now requiring Covid vaccine boosters

The insanity in higher education continues.

Bowdoin College and Syracuse University are just two of the institutions of higher education now telling students to get boosted or get lost. Here’s Bowdoin’s email from yesterday [all-caps in original]: “effective January 21, 2022, Bowdoin is requiring all students, faculty, and staff to receive a COVID-19 booster shot within thirty (30) days of becoming eligible.”

Keep in mind:

1: The risk of severe disease or death from Covid to healthy college-age adults is too low to measure accurately. The data from Europe suggests that a healthy 18 year-old has a risk of death lower than 1 in 1 million.

2: The risk of dangerous heart inflammation is NOT too low to measure. A new study from Hong Kong found that for 1 out of 2,300 12-17 year-old boys who received both Pfizer doses suffered acute myocarditis or pericarditis.

Most of the risk came after the second dose. The risk is very similar in college-age men.

3: Many colleges and universities had widespread Covid outbreaks this fall despite mandatory vaccinations. Because vaccines work!

4: Many students received their vaccines less than six months ago. Do these colleges intend to require new vaccine doses – with a risk of myocarditis that may well RISE with each dose – before every semester?

Judges have now stepped in against federal mandates. But so far they have deferred to colleges, despite the patent insanity of requiring healthy young people to be “protected” against a disease that is no risk to them with a vaccine that is.

Will they keep doing so?