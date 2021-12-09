Fauci: Father of Cancel Culture
21st Century Wire | December 4, 2021
Here is one story which the Big Pharma-funded mainstream media will never come to grips with – because the ramifications are simply too disturbing, and could up-end the entire ‘global pandemic’ and vaccine narrative.
Ever since the HIV/AIDS crisis reared its head in the 1980’s, the media, along with government ‘public health’ boffins, have managed to convince millions of Americans that Dr. Anthony Fauci, aka “America’s Doctor,” is some sort of national hero. But based on the evidence presented in Robert F Kennedy Jr’s new book, The Real Anthony Fauci, nothing could be further from the truth.
For decades, Fauci has been directly responsible for attacking and ruining the careers of countless scientists and academics who dared to hold views or pursue scientific conclusions which threatened the pharmaceutical industrial cartel. For nearly 40 years, Fauci has been that industry’s own personal gatekeeper embedded in the most powerful medical and science position in the US federal government structure, and in control of billions in public research and development grants for various drugs and vaccines. He has also repeatedly violated federal laws to allow his Pharma partners to abuse not just lab animals, but also vulnerable people – including children, in deadly experiments using toxic AIDS and cancer chemotherapies which were known to be extremely dangerous. Fauci was never charged for his crimes. Instead he was promoted.
No one listens to Fauci’s advice any longer, unless, of course, they are as thick as a bundle of two by fours. This psychopath may have a medical degree but, he is no physician.
Comment by papasha408 | December 9, 2021 |