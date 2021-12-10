All-cause mortality in Germany is rapidly rising
By Alex Berenson | December 10, 2021
During the second half of November Germany – the largest country in Europe – had a death rate almost 25% above normal, compared to 17% above normal in the first half of the month.
These extra deaths are mostly NOT from Covid.
For all of November, Germany reported almost 15,000 extra deaths. Excess deaths were almost normal in the spring and early summer; they have sharply risen since then.
Germany’s mass vaccination campaign for most adults began late. On May 1, only 8 percent of German adults were fully vaccinated. On September 1, 61 percent were.
Is anyone even going to start asking questions, or are the public health authorities just too scared of what the answers might be?
SOURCE: https://www.destatis.de/EN/Themes/Society-Environment/Population/Deaths-Life-Expectancy/mortality.html;jsessionid=B6BDB79CE179B8A7D692A3EAE236B20D.live741
December 10, 2021 - Posted by aletho | War Crimes | COVID-19 Vaccine, Germany
