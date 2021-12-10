Aletho News

Geert Vanden Bossche warns of COVID vaccination catastrophe

The Highwire with Del Bigtree | November 18, 2021

In an historic interview for The HighWire, host Del Bigtree sits down with Vaccinologist, Geert Vanden Bossche, Ph.D., D.V.M., to hear Geert’s dire warning about mass Covid vaccination of children, and the catastrophe which may follow:

LYING ABOUT THE EFFECTIVENESS OF THE COVID-19 SHOTS FROM THEIR OWN MOUTHS

HealthImpactNews | December 3, 2021

Great video compilation proving that Fauci, Gates, the CDC have lied about the effectiveness of the COVID-19 shots, that are raking in $BILLIONS for Gates and Big Pharma:

