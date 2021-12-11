Brett Wilcox: This is What We’re Teaching Our Children

This is what we’re teaching our children.

We’re teaching our children that when adults are afraid the Constitution is null and void.

That most adults fear nature more than they love freedom.

That bullying is bad except when it’s government sponsored and culturally sanctioned.

That hate speech is bad except when targeting the people the government trains us to hate.

That free speech is outdated and dangerous.

That censorship is bad except when people expose liars and their lies.

That news anchors are B-grade actors in C-grade propaganda productions.

That objective journalism is outdated and dangerous.

That many of the people who once protested segregation, discrimination and tyranny are now petty tyrants who celebrate segregation and discrimination.

That liquor stores are more important than churches.

That the Predator class has replaced religion with a filthy mix of corruption, politics, ideology and idolatry which they market as Science.

That Public Health is the State mandated religion and that non-vaccine vaccines are the compulsory sacrament.

That the global vaccination drive is the largest religious crusade in the history of the world.

That those who don’t bow before the prophets of Public Health or sacrifice their children upon Pharma’s altar should be ostracized, fired, locked down, hated and/or lined up and shot.

That exercising God-given inalienable rights is selfish.

That scared people have an almost infinite capacity to believe lies and reverence sociopaths.

That our immune systems stopped working in 2020.

That health is sickness and sickness is shame.

That we need fraudulent and profit-generating tests to tell us when we’re sick.

That people who get sick are either committing a crime or are victims of a crime.

That of all life on Earth, humans are the only creatures born vaccine deficient.

That the art of individualized medicine does not apply to Public Health because neither informed consent nor individuals matter.

That Covid deaths matter and Covid non-vaccine vaccine deaths don’t matter.

That I.Q. does not necessarily correlate with critical thinking skills.

That fear turns otherwise intelligent adults into needy children.

That we can’t survive without Papa government and Mama Pharma.

That the government owns our bodies.

That regulatory agencies regulate humanity, not industry.

That most doctors care more about profit than patients.

That the Dark Ages is more than a time in history, it’s a state of mind.

That mass psychosis is the intentional result of sustained fear mongering.

That psychotic people pass and enforce psychotic policies.

That right-minded people must act afraid to accommodate germaphobes.

That the Predator class practice “Rules for thee and not for me.”

That losers get rich while winners get fired.

That human touch is dirty and shameful.

That human association is dangerous.

That titles trump facts, logic and reason.

That when faced with a choice, nearly all adults will serve their self-interests over the interests of children.

That the role of public schools is to indoctrinate, divide, and to instill fear and hatred.

That child abuse is bad at home and policy at school.

That while informed doctors are sanctioned for sharing informed medical opinions, uninformed schoolteachers freely give medical advice to school children.

That policy makers can see an invisible virus but can’t see the visible harm their policies inflict upon children.

That school administrators will sell students’ freedom and rights in exchange for government handouts and in the process flush child development, social skills, mental health, and learning potential down the toilet.

That parents who defend, among other things, their children’s right to breathe are domestic terrorists.

That children are responsible for their grandparents’ mortality.

That children should risk lifelong injury and death allegedly to protect those who have already largely lived their lives.

That children should feel guilty for breathing, especially guilty Monday through Friday from 8 am to 3 pm.

That children should shut up, shut down, and submit to nonsense.

That children’s wants, needs, thoughts, feelings, futures and even their lives just don’t matter.

Is this really what we want to teach our children?

This stops when we join together and stop it.

Brett Wilcox is a husband, parent, grandparent, and author of three books: