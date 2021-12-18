Aletho News

Casey Hodgkinson Interview with Liz Gunn

Liz Gunn | December 7, 2021

Casey Hodgkinson talks with Liz Gunn.

Casey was excited to get her first d*** of P*****.

She has been in a wheelchair since.

Her symptoms have been minimized and denied by the professionals she has seen.

This is her story

Watch Liz Gunn’s full interview with Casey’s mum, Anna Hodgkinson, here: https://youtu.be/WBQQ3ThJCWM

Please email liz.gunn@freenz.org if you have a similar story.

