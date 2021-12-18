Aletho News

ΑΛΗΘΩΣ

Polar sea ice trends are “an antidote to climate alarm”

Global Warming Policy Foundation | December 14, 2021

London – A new paper by an eminent meteorologist says that trends in polar sea-ice levels give little cause for alarm. The paper, by Professor J. Ray Bates has just been published by the Global Warming Policy Foundation.

According to Professor Bates, climate model simulations indicate significantly decreasing sea ice levels in both hemispheres, with the greatest decreases occurring in September each year. However, the observed September trend in the Antarctic is actually slightly upwards, and while observed levels in the Arctic have fallen over the last 40 years, they have been quite stable since around 2007.

Professor Bates said:

In 2007, Al Gore told us that Arctic sea ice levels were ‘falling off a cliff’. It’s clear now that he was completely wrong. In fact, the trends in sea-ice are an antidote to climate alarm.”

Professor Bates also says that little reliance should be placed on model simulations of future sea-ice decline:

Climate models failed to predict the growth in Antarctic sea ice, and they missed the recent marked slowdown of sea-ice decline in the Arctic. It would be unwarranted to think they are going to get things right over the next 30 years.”

Professor Bates’ paper is published today, and can be downloaded here (pdf).

Professor J. Ray Bates is Adjunct Professor of Meteorology at University College Dublin. He was formerly Professor of Meteorology at the Niels Bohr Institute, University of Copenhagen, and a Senior Scientist at NASA’s Goddard Space Flight Centre. He is a former President of the Irish Meteorological Society.

December 18, 2021 - Posted by | Science and Pseudo-Science

1 Comment »

  1. I like Your Story about Polar Ice. Take a look at this site if yime permits in Your Busy Schedule. https://www.geoengineeringwatch.org Thank You,I am Richard C Brown

    “end Human bankruptcy” an idea whose time has come.

    Sent with [ProtonMail](https://protonmail.com/) Secure Email.

    ‐‐‐‐‐‐‐ Original Message ‐‐‐‐‐‐‐

    Like

    Comment by lrncu1 | December 18, 2021 | Reply


Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

« Previous |