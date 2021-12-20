Aletho News

ΑΛΗΘΩΣ

Michael Mann Says 64F At Penn State Is “Ridiculous”

By Paul Homewood | Not A Lot Of People Know That | December 19, 2021

More misinformation from Michael Mann:

In fact December temperatures of 64F are perfectly normal at Penn State.

The highest December temperature was 71F In 1998:

http://climod2.nrcc.cornell.edu/

December 20, 2021 - Posted by | Deception, Science and Pseudo-Science |

No comments yet.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

« Previous |