Michael Mann Says 64F At Penn State Is “Ridiculous”
By Paul Homewood | Not A Lot Of People Know That | December 19, 2021
More misinformation from Michael Mann:
In fact December temperatures of 64F are perfectly normal at Penn State.
The highest December temperature was 71F In 1998:
http://climod2.nrcc.cornell.edu/
December 20, 2021 - Posted by aletho
